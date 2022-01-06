Target of Santos and Internacional, Alef Manga is announced by another Serie A club

Credit: Disclosure/ Goiás

Striker Alef Manga, who shone in Goiás in 2021 and belongs to Volta Redonda, will play in the Serie A of Brasileirão in 2022. The player was announced by Coritiba, which was promoted last year.

It is worth remembering that the striker was also a target of the giants Santos and Internacional, but ended up closing with the club from Paraná, which managed to gain access to Serie A with Goiás, the club in which Alef Manga shone in the last Serie B.

“Welcome Alef Manga!”

Alef Manga gained prominence in 2021 when he was the top scorer in the Carioca Championship for Volta Redonda, which lent him to Goiás. The player negotiated to stay at Esmeraldino, but did not reach the expected values ​​and returned to Volta Redonda. Now it closes with Coritiba and will be a reinforcement for Serie A in 2022.

Alef Manga

The 27-year-old striker passed by Santos base, but played in smaller categories at clubs like Jabaquara and São Vicente. He turned professional at Bandeirante, but went on to play, having defended Cascavel, Maringá, FC Cascavel, Oliveirense, from Portugal, Coruripe, ASA and Resende, until he reached Volta Redonda in 2020. He shone for Voltaço and was top scorer in the Carioca Championship with 12 goals . In Goiás, he played 34 games in Série B, scored ten goals and gave four assists.

