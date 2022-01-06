TCL Launches Smart Glasses That Create 140-Inch Movie Screen

TCL announced this Tuesday (4), during a presentation at CES 2022 , the new generation of NxtWear Air — smart glasses capable of creating a screen of up to 140 inches. The focus of the device is to deliver the user’s cinema-like experience rather than providing virtual reality and augmented reality functionality.

The device has two Micro LED screens, with Full HD resolution and the possibility of connecting it to smartphones, notebooks and tablets via a USB cable type “C”. Smart glasses come equipped with stereo speakers. However, if the user is looking for a quality sound experience and without disturbing people around him, it will be necessary to use headphones — after all, depending on the volume, the sounds end up leaking from the device.

According to a TCL representative, the glasses were designed with the latest technology found in this type of device, but with a focus on portability, enabling easy handling and transport.

NxtWear Air weighs just 75 grams, 55 grams less than its predecessor, Nxtwear Air G. Smart glasses should be launched in the first half of 2022 and there is no official information on their price in Brazil. By way of comparison, Nxtwear G was sold in Australia for $680 in the second half of 2020.

It is important to point out that there is no information about whether the product will be marketed in Brazil. But, if you follow the trend of previous smart glasses, the device may not enter national territory. After all, six months after its launch, TCL doesn’t seem to have plans to introduce the product in the Brazilian market.