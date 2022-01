Image from the video that went viral earlier this week.| Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Laura Parker Russo, a biology professor from New York (USA), was arrested this Tuesday (4) after the release of a video in which she is shown giving a Johnson vaccine against Covid-19 to a 17-year-old teenager without parental consent. It is not known whether the vaccine was true. The inoculation would have been done at the teacher’s house, on December 31st.

“Ready, home vaccine”, the teenager can be heard saying in the images, as he sits in a chair. According to a police investigation, the student asked for the application because his mother did not want him to be vaccinated. Afterwards, however, the young man returned home and told his mother, who called the police.

It is still not known how the teacher obtained the vaccine. The teacher is also not a health professional and is not authorized to administer the substance. The professor was released after paying a fine, but the case is still under investigation. Herricks High School reports that she has been transferred to a position away from the classroom and is awaiting the outcome of investigations before taking further action.

Read too: Scientific magazine censored for questioning Pfizer’s vaccine sends letter to Facebook