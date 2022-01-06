Tested positive for flu. How much isolation time is needed?

Since December, Brazil has been experiencing two outbreaks of respiratory viruses, Covid-19 and the flu caused by the influenza virus. The symptoms of the two diseases are similar, and they can be easily confused—only a PCR test can differentiate the pathogens.

However, like the infection caused by the coronavirus, influenza is airborne and the patient must be isolated to avoid infecting others. General practitioner Lucas Albanaz, coordinator of the Medical Clinic of Hospital Santa Lúcia Norte e Gama, teaches that the quarantine period must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

“In general, those who have mild symptoms without signs of seriousness should be isolated for three days. If you have a fever, you can leave the quarantine 24 hours after the symptom disappears”, explains the doctor. More serious patients, who are hospitalized or show signs of seriousness, should be isolated for at least seven days.

Symptoms

Flu is a relatively common and less lethal disease – the greatest danger is for the elderly, children and people with immune system problems. Flu symptoms are sore throat, cough, fever or a runny nose.

The condition can cause discomfort and some specific precautions, such as gargling with warm salt water or using a hot water bottle on the muscles, help to relieve them. In addition to maintaining rest, it is important to reinforce hydration.