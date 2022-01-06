The Batman gets new teaser, posters and stylish promotional artwork

With a few months to go, Warner Bros. is accelerating in promoting the film!

the batman is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, and the Warner Bros. is intensifying the disclosure at the pace that we got closer to the debut in March. After an intense new trailer, now the movie of Matt Reeves won a TV commercial, posters, and new promotional artwork.

The television commercial uses much of the footage from the full trailer, again highlighting the dynamic between Batman (Robert Pattinson) and the Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), but with some new excerpts from the duo and also from Pinguim (Colin Farrell).

Check out the TV commercial for the batman below:

The Bat and the Cat are one helluva duet. See them only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/QcfrtwglLv — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 4, 2022

The film also received posters highlighting the batman, to the Cat Woman and also for the villain Charade, which will be interpreted in the film by Paul damage (black blood). In addition, some stylish promotional arts that must print licensed products were released.

See everything in the gallery below:

Directed by Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: The War), the debut of the batman is still scheduled for March 3.

