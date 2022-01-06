The Bogdanoff brothers, known as Bitcoin memes, die

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff were twin brothers who became known in the cryptocurrency world because of their photo memes. Grichka died on December 28th and Igor this Monday (3), six days apart, both were with Covid-19.

The memes with the twins emerged claiming that they would influence political elections in France, the country where they were born. Later, the meme was used in cryptocurrencies when there was no reason for price fluctuations, ie the Bogdanoffs were to blame.

In addition to the twins, the cryptocurrency community has also used others to justify changes in the market. Even so, the Bogdanoffs are still the best known and will be remembered forever.

dump it pump it

One of the most famous memes, with over 5 million views on YouTube, shows an ordinary user buying a cryptocurrency, after which a photo of one of the brothers taking a phone call appears.

– Yea?

— Bogdanoff, he bought

– He bought?

— He bought everything

— Take down the market

The video portrays the situation where the market melts right after a user makes a purchase, causing them to lose everything they have. Although exaggerated, this is a situation that many have been through, with the market going in the opposite direction of their position.

Besides this one, several other videos were created, where the twins manipulate the market both up and down, always against the trader. That is, the meme was created to find a relaxed ‘explanation’ for losses.

Death of the Bogdanoff Twins

After health complications from Covid-19, the twins died just six days apart, leaving their memes as a legacy to cryptocurrency traders.

In addition to memes, Igor and Grichka became famous for presenting and producing television programs in France. Furthermore, they were easily recognized due to the plastic surgeries performed on their faces.

Finally, we expect them to continue manipulating the market wherever they are, after all someone needs to take the blame for the losses of bad trades, and nothing better than blaming a phone call made by the Bogdanoffs.