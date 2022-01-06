The Economist: How drug trafficking thrived in the pandemic – International

The event had all the characteristics of a New Year’s celebration. Fireworks lit up the sky. Young people danced arm in arm, singing, waving flags and listening to music. But it wasn’t a New Year’s party, it was a July night. The fireworks were accompanied by bursts of gunfire. And partygoers in Santiago, Chile’s capital, were watching over a young man allegedly linked to drug traffickers during what was supposed to be a national lockdown.

Chile has long been considered one of the safest countries in Latin America. But between May 2019 and December 2020, criminal gangs carried out nearly 800 so-called narco-funerals, according to the country’s police chief. Normally, such grandiose events are associated with Mexican drug lords, but they are becoming very popular in a place that is becoming increasingly violent (Chilean prison murders peaked in four years, with at least 61 cases in 2020). This is just one sign that gangs are expanding their influence across Latin America.

In a way, this is surprising. covid-19 hit Latin America hard. Many expected drug traffickers to be affected as well. They were already under pressure, thanks to the legalization of marijuana in many places and the arrest of several bigwigs in the US and other countries.

When covid barred young people from clubbing, a drop in demand for drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy was expected. With the global closure affecting the supply of commonplace goods, many observers thought it would make it harder for gangs to access the raw materials needed to produce drugs or transport the goods across borders.

Instead, the pandemic confirmed that the drug industry has resilience and adaptability. Although supply networks were initially affected, many have already recovered. The gangs exploited the chaos of the covid to recruit new members, luring out-of-school children in Colombia to pick coca and hiring young “cyber mules” to transfer profits using cryptocurrencies. They also diversified their activities to other crimes.

With the changes in the sector, the US policy towards it also changed. For half a century, American governments have tried unsuccessfully to stem the flow of drugs. Now, President Joe Biden’s policy seems to make it a priority to stop the flow of drug-related money.

On December 15, he signed two decrees: one creating a council to fight international organized crime and the other imposing sanctions on 24 groups involved in the drug trade. It is not yet known what the impact of these measures will be.

Crystal Route

The profit from the sale of illegal drugs is such that the creativity to devise ways to circumvent the law is only part of the operating cost. So far, the ban has proved ineffective at all stages of the supply network. In Colombia, which produces more than 60 percent of the world’s cocaine, the Army destroyed a record amount of cocaine by its own hands in 2020. But coca growers simply planted more feet. So despite the eradication campaign and the initial disruptions caused by covid, cocaine production reached record highs.

Similarly, in Peru, the world’s second largest producer, the price of coca leaf ($1.40 per kilogram) is currently half of what was observed two years ago. Still, it’s more profitable to grow than other genera, says Marianne Zavala of the national coca growers group (there’s a small, local, legal market for coca leaf).

Used to smuggling their wares across guarded borders, gangs responded to national lockdowns with more creativity than most. Mexican groups have dug tunnels and drones over the border to maintain the supply of cocaine and other drugs to the US, says Irene Mia of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

Others were more daring: in September 2021, a Brazilian gang stole three planes from an airport, including an aircraft belonging to singer Almir Sater. The First Command of the Capital, a Brazilian criminal network founded in the 1990s, which is at the top of the list of groups against which Biden will apply sanctions, depended on the corruption of highway police and port authorities to maintain business, says Marcos Alan Ferreira, from the University Federal of Paraíba, in João Pessoa.

Drug Transport

With the closure of roads and cancellation of flights, traffickers increased the proportion of drugs transported by river and sea. As with other sectors, they were frustrated by long transport delays and high freight costs; even before the pandemic, Brazil and Colombia had some of the highest costs in the world. Therefore, many increased the cargo transported in containers. This, in turn, led to the seizure of a record volume of cocaine. Others hired yachts and submarines.

The pandemic also accelerated existing trends. According to the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), criminal groups now deal with customers primarily through social media and messaging applications, without resorting to the dark web as much (although this market continues to move approximately $315 million a year. year). Digitization has increased in other areas. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, currently accepted as the currency in El Salvador, facilitate money laundering.

For years, gangs have increasingly explored new synthetic substances such as methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as more potent strains of marijuana. This trend appears to have accelerated. According to figures released by Mexico’s Department of Defense, in December, 3,500 kilograms of the synthetic opioid fentanyl were seized from 2019 to 2020, compared with 560 kilograms from 2016 to 2018.

In November, the US Attorney’s office announced that the biggest meth and fentanyl seizure in the most recent two years was made in a truck near San Diego. Fentanyl is more potent than heroin — tens of thousands of Americans die each year as a result of overdoses of this substance.

Just as legitimate companies contemplate moving their operations closer to headquarters after the pandemic, gangs are also looking to produce these drugs closer to their base of operations, says Scott Stewart, a security analyst.

Mexican gangs increasingly produce what they previously imported from Europe, obtaining raw materials from China. In 2020, the Brazilian PCC used 38 medical and dental clinics as a front for obtaining chemical substances used in drug preparation, according to a police investigation. During a pandemic, it does not seem suspicious that such establishments stock substances.

In addition to diversifying the drugs offered, traffickers are expanding their activities to other sectors. Some steal cars or fuel from pipelines, or money from banks. Everything is easier when the police are at home to avoid the risk of getting covid.

Once a gang has established a monopoly on violence on its territory, it becomes possible to control or demand a share of all illegal activity that takes place within those boundaries. It is also possible to extort money from legitimate businesses.

Mexican gangs do all of this, and they also exploit immigrants who are illegally fleeing Central America towards the US. They are believed to earn up to $5 billion a year helping immigrants cross the border, often robbing them in the process.

Covid has led governments to close certain borders almost entirely. This creates an opportunity for gangs, who charge high prices for smuggling people and goods, for example, between Venezuela and Colombia.

Outsourcing

The criminal groups that had the best outcome in the pandemic are those with strong international networks. Mexican gangs, some of which had been using the Chilean port of Valparaíso to transport drugs before the pandemic, were well positioned to expand their activities in the country during the crisis.

But the nature of these partnerships is changing. Criminal networks are betting less on strict control of traditional Colombian and Mexican bosses. To use administrative jargon, they are decentralizing activities. The PCC outsources “contracts” to Paraguayan subsidiaries.

This regional expansion has increased violence across America. Mexican gangs have caused trouble in central Chile to divert attention from their port activities. Territorial disputes between rival groups in Mexico or between Brazilian gangs over access to trafficking routes and natural resources in the Amazon are erupting.

In the Mexican resort of Tulum, there have been three gang battles in the most recent three months, and in one episode two tourists have been killed in the crossfire.

Pockets of violence can be found across the region. The Paraguayan department of Amambay, located on the route controlled by the PCC, is home to just 2.4% of the country’s population, but in 2020 it was the scene of almost a third of the murders committed in Paraguay.

In Ecuador, President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in October 2021 to combat drug-related violence in the wake of a detainee rebellion that resulted in the deaths of 119 prisoners.

The beheading of six people during the rebellion and a nationwide outbreak of street crime accompanied the deaths, indicating that two rival Mexican cartels, Sinaloa and Jalisco Nova Geração, were waging an indirect war for control of the supply networks.

Such episodes of extreme violence are rare outside Mexico. But local reporter Christian Zurita thinks the brutality more likely represents a domestic dispute for market share, caused by the fragmentation of Ecuador’s biggest gang, the Choneros.

When asked, Chileans say for the most part that combating drug trafficking is the main national security issue, above covid and climate change. Such concerns led José Antonio Kast, a right-wing candidate, who promised an end to narco-funerals, into the second round of Chile’s presidential election, a contest he lost on Dec. 19.

These are fears found throughout the region. According to a recent report released by the Gallup Institute, Latin Americans (along with inhabitants of sub-Saharan Africa) are most likely not to feel safe in their neighborhoods, according to confidence in the police and the risk identified in the ride home

needles

Most companies have been forced to adapt to the strange pandemic world: whether it’s getting hit by the “mute” button in Zoom or dealing with a lack of basic items. Similarly, covid forced the CCP to be more sophisticated, according to Ryan Berg of the c Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

The group expanded its activities to legitimate sectors (producing alcohol gel, for example) and discovered new ways to launder money. Other gangs are likely to join legitimate sectors, believes Irene Mia.

But drugs remain the easiest source of profit for gangs, a situation that is unlikely to change as long as they remain illegal. The pandemic does not appear to have limited demand for most drugs. And lockdowns have not stopped suppliers from meeting this voracious demand. Whatever the calamity that affects drug gangs, the reward of their activity provides a strong incentive to adapt./ TRANSLATION OF AUGUSTO CALIL