The Last of Us 2 multiplayer can be free

The multiplayer of The Last of Us 2 is highly anticipated by the community, but Naughty Dog still doesn’t give many clues about its possible development. However, job openings for a title with the studio’s multiplayer feature suggest a free-to-play project on the way. And, of course, the connection is made between them and the long-awaited standalone TLoU.

The gratuity is not mentioned directly, but one of the responsibilities of the “senior economic designer” it will be to design an “economic system for a game as a service” from scratch. To get this out of the paper, ND is looking for a professional with a lot of knowledge in “non-destructive gaming monetization”.

No official multiplayer information for one of the studio’s biggest franchises, Naughty Dog it leaves clues about the future arrival of the resource. The developers don’t want to “disrespect the player experience” and this project may not be a “pay-to-win” — but will have microtransactions.

As this type of expansion for The Last of Us 2 was not officially unveiled and so far is just speculation, it is valid not to link this standalone with the universe of the work. Take this as just a rumor.

In addition to the supposed multiplayer of The Last of Us 2…

Naughty Dog is working on several games at the moment. Neil Druckmann remotely attended CES 2022 and commented on the success of the franchises and their adaptations in other media. Is The Last of Us 2 multiplayer one of them? Find it out!