The Last of Us Part 2 ter Director’s Cut • Eurogamer.pt

Naughty Dog confirmed that it is working on several games simultaneously and according to unofficial sources, three projects are inserted in the universe of The Last of Us.

Tom Henderson, an unofficial source who was already known for his advance information on several games, revealed that he was informed that there are currently 3 projects related to The Last of Us underway.

In addition to the multiplayer version of The Last of Us: Part 2 that has grown to become a separate game and has yet to be revealed, Naughty Dog is working on a Director’s Cut version of this critically acclaimed sequel that, similar to what was done in Ghost of Tsushima, will have more improvements beyond what was released in the free update and new content.

The third project is a remake of the first The Last of Us, which has yet to be officially announced, but which will arrive sometime in 2022, according to Henderson’s sources.

As he says, Sony is in a position to announce and launch the remake as early as 2022, but may choose to manage its release in line with the rest of the 2022 release catalog, especially when it’s more convinced of what it can actually deliver in the second half this year.

With TLOU2 MP and TLOU 2 directors cut – I’ve heard they are coming too – But I don’t know exactly when/how. Them all releasing together could be a good compromise if GOW got delayed to Q1 2023 – But that’s just speculation on my end for the moment. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022