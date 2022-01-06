The Last of Us Part 2 ter Director’s Cut • Eurogamer.pt

Raju Singh 1 min ago Technology Comments Off on The Last of Us Part 2 ter Director’s Cut • Eurogamer.pt 0 Views

Naughty Dog’s multiplayer game may also be revealed soon.

Naughty Dog confirmed that it is working on several games simultaneously and according to unofficial sources, three projects are inserted in the universe of The Last of Us.

Tom Henderson, an unofficial source who was already known for his advance information on several games, revealed that he was informed that there are currently 3 projects related to The Last of Us underway.

In addition to the multiplayer version of The Last of Us: Part 2 that has grown to become a separate game and has yet to be revealed, Naughty Dog is working on a Director’s Cut version of this critically acclaimed sequel that, similar to what was done in Ghost of Tsushima, will have more improvements beyond what was released in the free update and new content.

The third project is a remake of the first The Last of Us, which has yet to be officially announced, but which will arrive sometime in 2022, according to Henderson’s sources.

As he says, Sony is in a position to announce and launch the remake as early as 2022, but may choose to manage its release in line with the rest of the 2022 release catalog, especially when it’s more convinced of what it can actually deliver in the second half this year.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Days Gone sold over 9 million units • Eurogamer.pt

More than 8 million are from the PS4 version. Days Gone was released in April …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved