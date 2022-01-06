‘The Lost Daughter’ disturbs when touching on the sacralization of motherhood – Culture

There is a certain controversy on the networks around the lost daughter, film adapted from the novel of Elena Ferrante by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Of course, nothing comparable to the virtual tsunami just caused by the sardonic dystopia of don’t look up. Even so, frisson is notable for a film of an intimate nature.

It has ingredients that justify the repercussion. A world-class writer who hides behind a pseudonym. A successful actress, in her first experience as a director. A film for women and for women. Which, therefore, interests them and must also interest men a great deal. Another point: it is the first audiovisual adaptation of a work by Elena Ferrante made by a woman. And that with a writer who is possibly the most powerful female voice in literature today. annoying love (1995) is directed by Mario Martone; Abandonment Days (2005), by Roberto Faenza, and the TV series the brilliant friend it is in charge of Saverio Costanzo. The film, in any case, has provoked discussions on the networks.

Many people did not enter Leda’s story (Olivia Colman), the literature teacher who travels alone for a vacation in Greece. His rest is disturbed by the arrival of a turbulent family. There are many people, all relatives, and from several generations – from children to grandparents. One of them, in particular, catches Leda’s attention: Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter. Something disturbs Leda. To the point of awakening memories of her own youth and her two daughters when they were little. At the time of the film, they are young people aged 23 and 25, living abroad with their father, and Leda is a 48-year-old woman.

Some people maintain that Leda is an unlikely character. Middle-aged woman, remembering that in her youth she had abandoned her husband and young daughters to live a great love. When asked what he felt in this situation of separation from the family, he says that everything was very good. Great, by the way, with her feeling free as never before. Leda is really amazing. When living with Nina and her young daughter, she commits a meaningless act. Inexplicable, even to her. An act that, insignificant in itself, changes the course of the story, as the viewer will see.

Is there a lack of logic in Leda’s behavior? Perhaps, when looking at the side of strict rationality. But characters (real or fictional) don’t need to fall into what we call “understandable” to be good. They exist amidst paradoxes, contradictions, shadow zones, irrationalities, because all of this is part of the human. In case of the lost daughter there is another layer: the experience of motherhood exposed in its ambiguity, which affects the sacredness of the mother figure. Not even Leda understands herself very well, as she says at one point.

But so what? The mystery appears without us and is part of life. It may distress us, but that is how we work. These contradictions can only surprise someone who has never read Elena Ferrante. Sometimes defined as “diving into the female soul”, this literature draws much of its strength in exposing ambiguities around taboo themes. In tetralogy, an underage girl is abused by an adult, but confesses to herself that she felt both disgust and pleasure in the relationship. The relationship with fathers and mothers is always put into perspective, especially in Neapolitan society characterized by machismo and the only apparent submission of women.

Motherhood, the cornerstone of family life, is called into question in the characters’ polyhedral relationships in relation to their mothers. They feel love, but also jealousy, hostility, sometimes hatred and shame, all mixed and packaged into an inextricable whole. These are complex feelings, which do not fit very well in our simplistic, one-sided world, full of certainties and (supposedly) good intentions. In simple language, Ferrante brings us back to complexity, which is no small feat. All this tangle of confused feelings is presented, in the book, in a first-person narrative, which complicates its adaptation to film. It can be said that Maggie Gyllenhaal does very well in the challenge. Deftly alternates the sequences of the past and present and makes the protagonist’s silence her greatest ally. Even more because it has a great actress, Olivia Colman, able to express in her eyes what cannot be said in words. Jessie Buckley has a light of her own when living Leda as a young girl. Dakota Johnson, with his Nina, lights up the screen as he enters the scene.

This women’s movie has a lot to say right now. Even with its ambiguous and open ending – or maybe even because of it. Anyone who read the book, however, misses an extra layer in the film. In the novel, Leda is an intellectual Neapolitan. The family that comes to disrupt your vacation is also from Naples. This community of origins felt and disowned by the protagonist undoubtedly makes her relationship with the other characters and with herself even more complex.