The Masked Singer: Tatá Werneck on Sundays is the best news of the year – 01/05/2022

The extraordinary Tatá Werneck will join the jury for the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil. The musical competition led by Ivete Sangalo was successful on Globo in 2021 and will now be aired on Sundays — starting on January 23rd.

The comedian will join the team formed by Taís Araújo, Edu Sterblitch and Rodrigo Lombardi. Don’t act naturally, dear reader: this is simply the best news of the year.

It is essential to celebrate Werneck’s most constant presence on open TV, even more so in a prime time such as Sunday afternoons. It is an important part of Globo’s strategy to occupy the space left by regional football.

On the occasion of the broadcast of the Best of the Year trophy on Domingão, I found myself lamenting the absence of talent like Tatá’s own and also others like Paulo Vieira and Fábio Porchat in the network’s schedule on weekends.

As much as comedy programs are down on Globo, the verve of this type of professional usually works wonders on the schedule. Getting them involved in revitalizing formats or creating new things seems to be a natural path for the future.

The expectations for The Masked Singer Brasil 2 were already the best possible, and now they reached the top with the announcement of this powerful reinforcement. I hope it succeeds and inspires Luciano Huck to leave his Domingão in an even higher spirits — not least because of the good repercussion of the table with Paulo Vieira in the last Domingão.

As the eternal guru João Kléber would say, “let’s laugh”, as a gift.

We return at any time with new information.