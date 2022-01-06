The stock market falls 2.42% and the dollar rises 0.39% with signs of higher interest rates in the United States

THE São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) closed the day on 2.42% drop, to 101,005 points it’s the dollar ended the trading session in high of 0.39%, sold at R$ 5.712. Stock and foreign currency prices were affected. by the Federal Reserve (FED) signaling, the Central Bank of the United States, that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

Through the minutes of the monetary policy meeting released this Wednesday (5), the FED leaders assumed that inflation is higher than expected and interest rates may rise sooner than expected to contain the rise in prices.

In addition, the Fed has indicated airreducing the pace of asset purchases and the size of your balance sheet.

THE Chief Economist at JF Trust, old eduard, stated that the market has been following the Fed signals with a magnifying glass and the trend is for an increase in the dollar price and a fall in stock prices. With the rise in interest rates in the United States, Velho said, theInvestors tend to seek protection in American assets.

“The biggest risk comes from abroad. After more than 10 years of reduced interest rates and the maintenance of liquidity, the Fed changes its stance. With high inflation, the US central bank needs to raise the rate”, he said.

