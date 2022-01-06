The trigger that can take stocks out of the hole, according to BofA – Money Times

THE Meliuz (CASH3) lives an astral hell on the Stock Exchange. Even though the shares have accumulated an increase of 62% since its IPO, the company has seen its share price shrink from BRL 12.33, at its highest in July 2021, to the current BRL 2.63, down from 78 %.

In 2022, the tone has been no different. Just this Wednesday, the company fell another 9%, driven by Federal Reserve, which will increase interest US USA. Opera summary: the stock has already accumulated a 13% drop this year.

the trigger

Last Tuesday night, the company took another step to get your new card out of the paper: the company signed an agreement with Mastercard for the distribution of the new product.

The plans began at the end of 2021, when Méliuz ended the partnership it had with the Pan Bank (BPAN4).

To Bank of America, in a comment sent to customers, the launch of your card, together with all Meliuz offers scheduled to take place in the first quarter, should be the main trigger to boost the shares.

According to the company, the waiting list has already surpassed 500 thousand subscribers. In addition, the company he stated that the card will not have a magnetic stripe, something that according to the company “reduces fraud and the cost of issuing the card”, and will not have an annual fee, counting on “cashback and “cryptoback”.

BofA has a purchase recommendation for the papers, with a target price of R$7.2, which implies a potential increase of 173%.

Out of breath?

THE BTG Pactual also is optimistic about the action. The bank has a purchase recommendation, with a target price of BRL 6.

“This year the company has become much more capitalized (after its new share offering), has pulled the trigger on several mergers and acquisitions and is certainly more ‘powerful’ than it was during the IPO,” wrote analysts Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpiguel and Thiago Paura.

According to the trio, the company’s team is bright, young and passionate, and with a large customer base ready to become more engaged.