Thousands of drivers are stuck on a snow-covered road in the US

Senator Tim Kaine’s routine commute from his Virginia home to Washington on Monday turned into a 27-hour ordeal when a blizzard disrupted traffic on a major thoroughfare south of the nation’s capital. , leaving him and thousands of other drivers without food and water in the freezing cold.

Interstate 95 — one of the East Coast’s busiest thoroughfares — was closed for hours in both directions near Fredricksburg, about 55 miles south of Washington, after the region was covered by up to a foot of snow, the department said. of Virginia Transport this Tuesday (4).

Traffic on the 76km section of I-95 stopped at around 8pm Monday local time and did not move again until this Tuesday afternoon.

For hours into the night and well after dawn, hundreds of trucks and vehicles occupied the congested road, while drivers grew increasingly desperate about the situation and irritated by what appeared to be a slow response from the authorities.

Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, was one of many drivers stuck on the road.

The senator finally arrived in Washington 27 hours after leaving Richmond, his communications director said. Kaine told the CNN who hasn’t had anything to eat or drink since leaving on Monday.

State and local emergency teams worked throughout the morning and afternoon to clear felled trees, help troubled vehicles and redirect drivers, Gov. Ralph Northam said on Tuesday.

Northam and the Virginia Department of Transportation were heavily criticized for not calling the National Guard. Some urged President Joe Biden to mobilize federal resources to rescue stranded drivers and reopen the highway.