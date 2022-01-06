Tiger rips off a handler and attacks two others on safari in Japan

Animal was outside the pen where it should have been, and was not killed after the attack; site has been closed temporarily

JAVIER TORRES / AFP Safari workers had to be taken to hospital (illustrative image)



One tiger ten-year-old male attacked a female handler, causing her to lose a hand, and two other professionals on a safari near Tokyo, at the Japan. The animal, which is about two meters long and weighs 150 kilos, was outside its enclosure in Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi prefecture, according to Kyodo local news agency. The park operator said keepers found him in a hallway leading to an exhibition area and tried. The professional who lost her hand is 20 years old and was taken to the hospital by helicopter; another woman took several bites and a man was injured in the back of the head – they were also taken to the emergency room. The tiger was not killed, just returned to the place where it should have been. The safari has been temporarily closed. “The tiger isn’t bad, so I’d like to discuss the future display method as I look at the tiger’s condition,” a park spokesman said at a news conference.