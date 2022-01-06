Tiger rips off a handler’s hand and attacks two other people in a park in Japan

A tiger snatched the hand of a keeper and attacked two other people in a park near Tokyo, Japanese media reported on Wednesday (5).

The attack by the 10-year-old male tiger, which is about two meters long and weighs 150 kilos, took place in the morning at Nasu Safari Park, in Tochigi prefecture, Kyodo agency reported.

The park operator said the tiger was not in his pen as he should have. Instead, keepers found him in a hallway leading to an exhibition area and were attacked, according to press reports.

The caretaker who lost her hand is in her 20s and was taken by helicopter to hospital, according to Kyodo. Another woman took several bites, and a man was injured in the back of his head. They were also taken to hospital.

Nasu Safari Park offers tours in special buses and for customers in their own cars to observe 700 animals, including giraffes and elephants.

According to the Japanese portal “Huffington Post”, Nasu Safari Park was temporarily closed.

“The tiger isn’t bad, so I’d like to discuss the future display method while I look at the tiger’s condition,” a spokesperson around the park said at a news conference.