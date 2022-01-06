To keep warm, kittens gather on Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites | Cats

reproduction Cats discover that satellite created by Elon Musk is a warm room.

Apparently, the satellites developed by the SpaceX company, from Elon Musk, are not only used to capture internet signals. That’s what a Canadian Twitter user reported, when sharing an image of several kittens grouped in the equipment. The user caught five cats resting on top of the antenna, soon realizing that it is ideal as a crib for cats.

“The satellite worked very well until the cats discovered that the dish gives off some heat on cold days,” wrote Aaron Taylor of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The enchanting image of the animals curled up in the snowy antenna has accumulated 173,000 likes on the social network so far.

Cats are perhaps the least of tech billionaire Elon Musk’s concerns today. Last week, Chinese state officials contacted Tesla’s founder after one of SpaceX’s orbiting satellites nearly collided with the Beijing space station. They then asked Musk to “act responsibly”.

SpaceX has launched nearly 2,000 small satellites as part of an effort to create Internet access anywhere on the planet, particularly in remote areas where reach doesn’t exist. Today, six out of ten people around the world use the internet, whether at home, at school, at work or on mobile devices.