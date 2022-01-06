Today’s matches: check the match times for this Wednesday (05/01/2022)

Check out today January 5, 2022, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 29 matches divided into 4 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Wednesday.

English League Cup live – January 5th

4:45 pm – Chelsea x Tottenham

Junior Soccer SP Cup live – January 5th

08:45 – Ska Brasil x Rio Claro

11:00 – Paulista x São Bernardo

11:00 am – Vasco x Lagarto

13:00 – Sports Brazil x Botafogo-SP

13:00 – Água Santa x Real Ariquemes

13:00 – Ibrachina x Inter de Limeira

13:00 – National-SP x Capivarian

13:15 – Ceará x Bragantino-PA

1:45 pm – Mirassol x Trust

15:00 – Linense x Desportivo Aliança

3:15 pm – Goiás x Iape

3:15 pm – Palmeiras x Assu



3:15 pm – Nautical x Serranense

3:15 pm – Coritiba x Real Brasília

16:00 – Taguatinga x Sport

17:00 – EC São Bernardo x São Bento

5:15 pm – Itapirense x Retro

5:15 pm – São Caetano x Perilima

5:15 pm – Andirá x Atlético-MG



7:15 pm – Londrina x Aster

7:30 pm – Cruise x Palmas

7:30 pm – São Paulo x CSE

7:30 pm – West x Forest

9:45 pm – Flamengo x Forte Rio Bananal

King’s Cup live – January 5th

3:30 pm – Linares Deportivo x Barcelona

5:30 pm – Alcoyano x Real Madrid

NBB live – January 5th

7:30 pm – Unifacisa x Rio Claro

20:45 – Fortaleza BC x France

