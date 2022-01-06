Tom Henderson says The Last of Us remake is almost done; Director’s Cut for Part II and more

Tom Henderson says The Last of Us remake is almost done; Director's Cut for Part II and more



On his Twitter, industry insider Tom Henderson said the remake of The Last of Us is nearing completion of development and is expected to be released in the second half of 2022. He cites ‘multiple people’ as a source.

Although it doesn’t officially exist, the remake of The Last of Us seems inevitable now considering all the news about it. What makes this all the more interesting is an image that Sony displayed during its conference at CES 2022. Tom’s tweet shows the video with the company’s characters in the background and you can see Joel and Ellie a little different from their looks from The Last of Us original.

The Last of Us

In another tweet, Tom says that The Last of Us Part 2 you’ll get a Director’s Cut (just like other Sony games have) and multiplayer Factions. But he cannot say when that would happen.

One scenario, in his opinion, is to launch all of this in the second half of the year to compensate for a possible postponement of God of War: Ragnarok for early 2023. Also, the HBO series should get a lot of publicity from Sony, so when it comes out, we should see all of these projects close to that.

