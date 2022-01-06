Tomate gains 300,000 followers after crying after being replaced at Copinha and will test at Atlético-MG | Junior soccer SP cup

The Tomate goalkeeper can be considered the great character so far in the 52nd edition of the Copa São Paulo. The fame came unexpectedly for the player from Andirá, team from Acre, who after two rounds is already eliminated from the biggest youth tournament in Brazil. And now he will have a chance precisely in the team that took him out of the tournament, Atlético-MG.

Tomato has become a sub-celebrity on social media. In less than 24 hours, the goalkeeper jumped from just over a thousand to 300 thousand followers (and going up…) on Instagram. But what made the goalkeeper popular in just one game?

A hitherto unknown character, goalkeeper Eduardo Filgueira da Silva, nicknamed Tomate, had been playing a great game for Andirá-AC against the mighty Atlético-MG. Even with the good performance, the goalkeeper was substituted 17 minutes into the second half, right after a penalty was awarded for the Minas Gerais team. (see the video above).

+ Big Three can move forward today; see the games and where to watch

1 of 2 Tomate goalkeeper cries after being substituted in Copinha game — Photo: Globo Tomate goalkeeper cries after being substituted in Copinha game — Photo: Globo

Andirá’s coach decided to take Tomate away to put in goalkeeper Carlos, who is only 15 years old, in the hope of the reserve player being able to defend the penalty and avoid defeat by Atlético-MG. Galo not only scored the goal but caused a crying spell in Tomate (see the video above), who saw the Minas Gerais team’s victory by 1-0 from the bench and the end of the dream was classified for the next phase of the competition.

– A thousand things went through my head. Unfortunately I had to give it up. But it is in the Lord’s will. I shined on account of him tonight. It’s very exciting. We work on a daily basis. It is the result of our battle. We have the third round to meet the schedule, with humility, head held high – said Tomate, right after the end of the match (see the video below).

Tomate goalkeeper explains emotions after substitution: “A thousand things in my head, but I had to give up”

The Tomate scene soon took over social media and generated a stir throughout Brazil. More than that, it reached several players, among them Richarlison, striker of the Brazilian team, who commented in one of the photos of the goalkeeper on social networks.

– God bless you Mlk (sic). You (sic) were doing great – commented the striker who also defends Everton, from England.

2 of 2 Striker Richarlison leaves a message of support for Acre goalkeeper — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Striker Richarlison leaves a message of support for Acre goalkeeper — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Due to the good performance and the repercussion of the case, the board of youth categories at Atlético-MG invited the boy to a period of testing at the club after the Copa São Paulo. There is no guarantee that he will remain at the club, but he will receive the opportunity he dreamed of.

Tomato thanks you for the support you received on social media

Meanwhile, Tomate’s fame on social media has only increased. And it took him by surprise. Frightened by the repercussion and the number of new followers he gained, the goalkeeper used Instagram to thank him for the support he received. The goal now is to have time to be able to respond to the thousands of messages.

– Then I’ll take some time to thank each one of you. It’s a lot of message. I wasn’t really used to it (laughs). But from now on, God will bless and I will take time to respond. We are together! – Tomate said, through the social network.

Vote for the prettiest goal in the first round of Copinha

With no chances of qualifying, Andirá only fulfills the table in the third and final round of the first phase of Copinha. On Saturday, the team faces Desportivo Aliança-AL, at 2:15 pm, at the Gilbertão stadium, in Lins. In the other match of the bracket, Atlético-MG and Linense complete the round.