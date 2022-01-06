Top scorer, Rayan skips steps at Vasco, who preaches philosophy of “accelerating without running over” at base | Vasco

Vasco debuted with a rout in Copinha (5-1 over Lagarto) and opened the way in search of the title that has not come for 30 years in the leadership of Group 24. The most “veteran” among the boys, thanks to its presence in the team of Up, Figueiredo scored two goals and was one of the standouts, but had to share the spotlight with a 15-year-old boy who entered the second half and scored the team’s last goal in the match.

Born on August 3, 2006, and until today a resident of Barreira, Rayan is the youngest of the cast that is in São Paulo to compete in the competition. He is the son of Valkmar, a multi-champion defender for Vasco who played alongside Romário, Edmundo and company in the 90s.

– I usually debut with confidence. I scored on the finish at (sub)15 as well, at (sub)17, at (sub)20. I play my game always, no matter the category. We want to demonstrate our football – he said in the post-game interview.

Rayan, from Vasco, celebrates his goal in the victory over Lagarto

Rayan has shown a fine artillery streak since he arrived at Vasco, at the age of six – in 2017, at the age of 11, he already had almost 300 goals scored. Because of this, he has been skipping steps in his training process.

Hired for the role of general manager of the base in June of last year, Rodrigo Dias explains that the boy is the perfect example of the philosophy of “accelerate without running over” implemented at the club.

– The principle that we preach here at the base is to accelerate without running over. During this period we had Rayan’s promotion because he showed that he needed a different challenge, so he was promoted to the under-17 and managed to make that comeback. This is a process that we have been using here – explained Rodrigo in an interview with Vasco TV last week.

“The criterion we use is quality, not age. But, of course: without running over, we have to give the right challenge so that the athlete can grow and evolve,” he added.

The striker is still under-15, but last year he started playing in the top category and, right on his debut, scored a goal against Fluminense in the final of the Copa Rio Under-17. In November, he starred in a sad scene when he started the confusion in the defeat by Flamengo by Carioca U-15, but ended the year 2021 integrated into the squad of U-20 that was already preparing to play Copinha.

Against Lagarto, Rayan came on 33 minutes into the second half in place of Marcos Dias. Five minutes later, he received a nice pass from Juan on the left of the area, got rid of the marking as he wanted and hit from the right to score his first goal in the category. Right on its debut.

Vasco returns to the field for Copinha next Saturday to face Rio Claro, at 14:00 (GMT).