Trip canceled in pandemic: See what to do and know your rights

Expectation frustrated. That’s what thousands of passengers around the world have faced in recent days. Just to give you an idea, according to data released by FlightAware, the flight tracking website, as of January 2, around 3,946 flights were canceled globally and 10,590 were delayed, due to bad weather and the uncontrolled advance of the variant Ômicron of the coronavirus.

Thinking to clarify the most frequent doubts of consumers on the subject, Migalhas spoke with the lawyer Victor Gomes Marinho, from the Marinho, Santana & Rodrigues Sociedade de Advogados law firm. See below.

Lawyer explains the rights of consumers who had trips canceled.(Image: Freepik)

Deadline for communicating trip cancellation

When asked if the airline has a legal deadline to notify the traveler about the cancellation of the trip, the lawyer explained that it is necessary to divide this answer into two moments: before and after the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, any change or cancellation of the trip had to be communicated by the airlines within a period not less than 72 hours prior to the flight. However, with covid-19, this period for communication was reduced to up to 24 hours prior to contracted flights, with the 72-hour period provided for in ANAC resolution 400/16 being suspended until March 31, 2022, for international flights . In the case of domestic flights, the 72-hour period is already in effect.

“It is important to remember that if the airline does not make this communication within the established period, it can be held responsible for the damage caused.”

I had my trip cancelled. What do I do? What are my rights?

The Consumer Law specialist says that the first step is to contact the airline immediately to understand the reason for the cancellation, as well as to receive information about the next flight. Victor also gives a tip:

“Even if you can’t get in touch with the airline, it’s important to record the attempted contact.”

As for rights, the airline must provide material assistance to customers affected by the flight delay/cancellation.

If the delay is longer than 1 hour, the company must provide communication to the passenger, which consists of providing internet, enabling calls, etc.

If the delay is longer than 2 hours, the airline must provide the passenger with food.

If the delay is longer than 4 hours, the airline must provide accommodation, in case of overnight stay, and roundtrip transfer to the passenger.

If the airline refuses to provide material assistance, the consumer must record all expenses, so that they can claim reimbursement at a later time.

In the case of international flights, when the cancellation/delay is due to the closing of borders or airports as determined by the authorities, the airline is not obliged to provide material assistance.

Is there a deadline for refunding or rescheduling the trip?

For flights canceled up to 12/31/21, reimbursement can be made within 12 months from the date of the canceled flight, with corrected amounts, and without incurring a fine. However, as of 1/1/22, the reimbursement period was once again seven days, as provided for in ANAC’s resolution 400/16.

What solutions should the consumer seek before taking action in the Judiciary?

The lawyer always recommends trying to solve problems directly with the airline or through the portal www.consumidor.gov.br, which, according to him, has been presenting a good rate of resolutions.

In times of pandemic, what precautions should be taken before closing a trip?

“I always recommend buying tickets directly from the airlines. Many consumers who bought through the intermediary companies are suffering without getting help. The airline holds the intermediary responsible, and the intermediary holds the airline. In the meantime, the customer is left without any support.”

Cruises were also affected

It wasn’t just the flights that were canceled in the last few days. Those who intended to go on cruises also faced headaches. That was the case of Felipe Martins, who had a trip scheduled for the 3/1. He would leave Santos/SP and go to Salvador and Ilhéus, in Bahia. On the last day of the year, it was communicated that the trip would not take place and received the option of a refund or rescheduling.

“I opted for the refund because everything indicates that no trip will take place. But the company has not yet given a deadline to refund the amount.”

In fact, Felipe’s concern makes sense, since cruise travel was suspended until January 21 by determination of CLIA – Brazilian Association of Cruise Ships. The decision came after Anvisa reinforced the “urgency” to end the season, after outbreaks of covid-19 on ships.

Thinking about the travelers who boarded the cruises and ended up being “trapped” in the cabins due to cases of illness, we asked the lawyer if compensation for material and moral damages would be appropriate. He says the case is delicate and requires caution.

“Considering the strict liability of the company, any damage should be compensated. But, I believe that in this case, we must analyze other situations. First, we must keep in mind that the consumer who buys a ticket during the pandemic, knows the risks that are Secondly, the company must care for the protection of the life, health and safety of the consumer, that is, it must ensure that the provision of a safe service. imposed by Anvisa, or if there was any disrespect. Furthermore, it is necessary to verify where the order to prohibit the disembarkation came from. With these answers, it would be easier to say about the feasibility of these indemnities for moral damages.”