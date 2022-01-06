Trump Reacts to Biden’s Speech, Accuses US President of ‘Trying to Divide America Further’ | World

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday (6) accused current US President Joe Biden of invoking his name in statements “to further divide America” ​​on the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Capitol Hill.

Biden spoke at the headquarters of the US Congress, which was attacked by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, and called his predecessor a loser, a liar and an ongoing threat to democracy.

Trump’s followers were trying to reverse their electoral defeat, inflated by a speech by the then president, and the invasion of Capitol Hill left five dead, including a police officer. More than 700 people have been arrested and indicted for the episode.

“Biden, who is destroying our nation with insane open border policies, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America,” says Trump.

Invasion of the US Capitol completes one year

“All this political theater is just a distraction from the fact that Biden has completely and utterly failed.

“Our country no longer has borders, it has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record number!), it is no longer independent of energy, inflation is rampant, our military is in chaos,” said Trump in the statement.

“Our departure – or surrender – from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States,” concluded the former US president.

invasion investigation

Trump also criticized the legislative commission investigating the Capitol invasion and questioned why “fully partisan politicians whose trial was held a long time ago aren’t discussing the rigged 2020 presidential election?”

“It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened,” said the former president, who called the election a “big lie” without once again showing any proof or evidence that his defeat by Biden was rigged.

“Democrats want to dominate this Jan. 6th so they can feed fears and divide America,” Trump finished. “Leave them to it because America sees through their lies and polarizations.”

Watch the full Biden speech below:

Joe Biden talks about 1st year of capitol invasion; see the full