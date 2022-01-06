TV network! is forgotten by the public and loses fifth place to TV Brasil

The month of December was not just forgettable for Globo. For the first time in its more than two decades on air, RedeTV! it lost fifth place in the audience on the National Television Panel and ended up being overtaken by TV Brasil. Investments in the public channel, which used the telenovela Os Dez Mandamentos to boost strategic schedules of its programming, made the station win the self-proclaimed “fastest growing television network in the country” in the last month of the year, trailing only the four chronic industry leaders — Globo, Record, SBT and Band.

According to the consolidated audience data from the PNT, which take into account data measured in 14 capitals and in the metropolitan region of Campinas, TV Brasil accumulated an average of 0.35 points over the 31 days of December. The index already represents more than a third of the Band’s Ibope, which closed the month with an average of 0.96 points, and it was enough for the station to stay ahead of RedeTV!. Until then holder of fifth place, the channel led by Marcelo de Carvalho and Amilcare Dallevo Jr. fell to sixth place, with an average of just 0.30 point.

The brand also made the public broadcaster impact more than 19 million viewers nationwide in just one month. The network’s indices, previously restricted to the time of The Ten Commandments, spread over several time slots. In Greater São Paulo, the channel began to have significant numbers with the transmission of national films and documentaries, which not infrequently reached the fourth place in the audience during prime time. Record’s biblical booklet has already reached peaks of 3 points in the main metropolis of the country.

With the tune of around 250 thousand viewers per minute on the National Television Panel, TV Brasil became the most watched public broadcaster in the country. The indexes obtained by the pop tv point out that Cultura, the usual holder of the post, scored an average of 0.22 point in December — a mark that means around 157 thousand people watching the channel per minute. Far from the dispute for the top ranking of the largest audiences, TV Escola (0.01), TV Câmara (0.01), TV Senado (0.01) and TV Justiça (0.00) appear.