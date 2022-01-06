Twitch: 40 people arrested for money laundering with bits | sports

Turkish police arrested 40 people on Tuesday for involvement in a money laundering scheme on Twitch, which used bits (a kind of virtual currency on the platform in the form of emoticons) and had collusion with streamers. Almost $10 million (R$57 million) may have been laundered. The operation was carried out by Turkish prosecutors in 11 provinces in the country, as part of a two-year investigation.

The scheme started from using stolen credit cards to pay bits to Twitch streamers, as if it were a donation to content creators. Once the money from the sale of the bits was received, the streamers returned part of the value to the offender as if it were a refund, completing the washing process.

Bits function at Twitch is for fans to buy a pack of emoticons from streamers and use them in chat. In this way, you can financially help content creators as they earn $0.01 for every bit sold.

The arrests came two months after Twitch confirmed a lawsuit against 150 streamers from Turkey who allegedly participated in a money laundering scheme. According to the Turkish press, the accused had only tens of viewers per live, but received thousands of dollars in bits.

