Twitch: 40 people arrested for money laundering with bits | sports

Turkish police arrested 40 people on Tuesday for involvement in a money laundering scheme on Twitch, which used bits (a kind of virtual currency on the platform in the form of emoticons) and had collusion with streamers. Almost $10 million (R$57 million) may have been laundered. The operation was carried out by Turkish prosecutors in 11 provinces in the country, as part of a two-year investigation.

1 of 1 Twitch — Photo: Reproduction Twitch — Photo: Playback

The scheme started from using stolen credit cards to pay bits to Twitch streamers, as if it were a donation to content creators. Once the money from the sale of the bits was received, the streamers returned part of the value to the offender as if it were a refund, completing the washing process.

+ Gaules is the most watched streamer in 2021 in Brazil; check list

+ Gaules and Joker are among the world’s most watched streamers in 2021

Bits function at Twitch is for fans to buy a pack of emoticons from streamers and use them in chat. In this way, you can financially help content creators as they earn $0.01 for every bit sold.