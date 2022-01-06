Twitch Money Laundering Scam Takes 40 to Jail; understand the case | sports

Twitch was used in a money laundering scheme in Turkey, where local police arrested 40 suspects last Tuesday (4). According to information from the news agency Demirören News Agency, the crime was as follows: platform users used stolen credit cards to send Bits, a kind of platform currency, as a donation. The accounts that received the money returned part of the amount to complete the scam. In this way, criminals “cleaned” up to $9.8 million, about R$55 million in direct conversion.

The operation carried out by Turkish police took place in 11 provinces of the country and was the result of an operation carried out by the Public Ministry in Istanbul. The scheme was initially exposed after the Twitch data leak, which occurred in October 2021. TechAll he got in touch with the platform’s advisors in Brazil to ask for an official position and question the risks of a similar coup happening here, but he still hasn’t had an answer.

As late as November 2021, Twitch confirmed a lawsuit against 150 streamers who allegedly participated in the money laundering scheme and that most of the suspects were from Turkey. It also reported that the scammers would have profited approximately US$9.8 million (approximately R$55 million) from the fraud.

According to the portal Middle East Eye, the accused streamers had a small average of 40 to 50 viewers per stream, but their transaction histories showed thousands of dollars in bits alone, which is pretty impractical considering their numbers. The operation was as follows: these channels received an amount (R$ 10, for example), and returned a little less (R$ 7 or R$ 8) to the donors, washing the money that arrived through stolen cards .

