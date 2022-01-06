Uber decides to end service for delivery in restaurants

Uber announced today that it has decided to terminate Uber restaurant food delivery service operations. eats in Brazil until March 7, citing “change of strategy” to focus only on delivery to supermarkets and other stores, in addition to packages.

The announcement came a day after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed a bill that would oblige delivery applications to pay aid to delivery people in cases of accidents at work and covid-19 contamination, after nearly two years of pandemic .

The company did not mention the bill’s sanction in the statement about the decision to close the restaurant delivery service.

“Uber will change its delivery strategy in Brazil, deactivating the intermediary service for the delivery of food in restaurants… The intermediary service for the delivery of food will continue to be available until the 7th of March,” the company said in a statement.

The company informed that it will work with Cornershop by Uber, for intermediary services for the delivery of purchases from supermarkets, wholesalers and specialized stores, in addition to the delivery of packages through Uber Flash.

Uber also said it will expand Uber Direct, a modality that allows stores to deliver same-day deliveries to their customers.

Financial assistance in case of covid

The president-sanctioned bill was approved by Congress in early December. Workers who contract covid will be entitled to financial assistance for 15 days, which may be extended for another two weeks.

The amount to be paid must correspond to the average of the last three monthly payments received by the delivery person. The relief measures are in effect until the end of the pandemic.

In addition, if the delivery person has an accident on the way or when delivering the order, the applications must pay insurance and financially assist the worker in cases of permanent or temporary disability and death.

* With information from Agência Brasil and Reuters