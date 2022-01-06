Ubisoft+ to arrive on Xbox and R6 Extraction to be released on Game Pass | Action games

Ubisoft made two announcements for the Xbox platform this Wednesday (5). According to the developer, its subscription gaming service Ubisoft+ will be released on Microsoft consoles in the future. Additionally, their next big game, Rainbow Six Extraction, will hit the Xbox Game Pass as soon as it launches on January 20th. On the same date, Rainbow Six Siege, which is already part of the Game Pass on consoles, will also be added for subscribers to the service on PC.
🎮 Rainbow Six Extraction: see release date and gameplay trailer
Rainbow Six Extraction will hit the Xbox Game Pass as soon as it launches on January 20th — Photo: Playback/Xbox Wire
Despite the announcement, the Ubisoft+ service still doesn’t have a set release date for Xbox platforms. Still, Ubisoft has already confirmed that it will be a separate Xbox Game Pass subscription, unlike EA Play, which is offered as a bonus to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
Ubisoft+ gives players access to more than 100 games from the French producer in their best versions, with all the DLCs and extras without having to buy them individually, including releases. Currently, the PC service costs R$49.90 per month in Brazil.
In the service, you can find on PC titles such as Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic, Rainbow Six Siege himself and in the future Rainbow Six Extraction. The platform also includes classic games such as Prince of Persia, Rayman Classic, For Honor and The Division.
Rainbow Six Extraction favors cooperative gameplay, unlike R6 Siege — Photo: Playback/E3
The newest game in the shooting franchise uses R6 Siege’s PvP (Player vs. Player) tactical gameplay style now in PvE (Player vs. Environment). In the game, an alien threat invades Earth and the Rainbow squad needs to carry out missions whose objectives are randomly generated in places infested by the creatures.
Matches are played in trios and there are 18 operators to choose from. On some occasions you will need to stealth to avoid waking up the creatures, while on others you will need to risk shooting. Rainbow Six Extraction will be released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.
