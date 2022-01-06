Ubisoft+ will come to Xbox consoles in the future, confirms Ubisoft

Ubisoft announced this Wednesday afternoon (05) that the Ubisoft+, the company’s gaming subscription service, will come to Xbox consoles in the future. The news came along with the announcement of Rainbow Six Extraction coming to Game Pass on Day One of the game’s launch.

For those unfamiliar with Ubisoft+, it is a similar service to the Game Pass: users pay a monthly fee (BRL 49.90 in Brazil) and can access an extensive catalog of games (including DLCs and add-ons ) from Ubisoft itself, which includes releases such as Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic. So far, the subscription service only exists for the PC., but now it will come to Xbox video games, but no confirmed date.

We’re bringing Ubisoft+ to Xbox!! Expect more news in the future ?? Until then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day!

?? https://t.co/xcPxYIwZYJ pic.twitter.com/zOmr1sE3nv — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) January 5, 2022

For now, there aren’t many details as to when this integration can happen, nor if the service can be included, eventually, in the Xbox Game Pass, as EA Play has done in the past. – which would be the dream of many fans.

So now it’s just a matter of waiting and seeing when Ubisoft+ hits Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X. So, did you like the news?