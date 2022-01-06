Uncharted film with actor Tom Holland has an entire plane fight scene disclosed

Excerpt released by Sony Pictures shows that the feature film will be faithful to the spirit of games

Although Uncharted – Off the Map intend to bring to theaters an adventure by Nathan Drake that takes place before the games, he promises to show several references to what we’ve seen in PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 titles. Proof of this is a fight scene on a plane that had already appeared in the feature film’s promotional trailer and is now released in full by Sony Pictures.

Just over 2 minutes long, the scene is totally action-focused, but it can bring some little story spoilers for those who value these elements. In it we see Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) having to deal with a series of armed adversaries inside an airplane freighter.

While the villains are armed with revolvers and machine guns, the protagonist only has punches, kicks and a good deal of luck to manage to survive. Just like in the games of naughty dog that inspired the film, elements of the setting — and some wildly exaggerated sequences of events — help the hero succeed (but not without some wounds).

Uncharted – Off the Map Brings Search for Lost Treasure

Exploring the series’ past, Uncharted – Off the Map will feature the recruitment of the cunning thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) by Victor “Sully” Sulivan (Mark Wahlberg), an experienced treasure hunter. The duo’s skills will be needed to try recover a treasure left 500 years ago by Fernão de Magalhães, navigator responsible for taking the first complete boat ride around the world.



The mission will be hampered by the villain Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who employs a private army to secure the pose of what he regards as his family’s legitimate inheritance. During the adventure, they will also have the help of the talented Chloe Frazer (Sophia Taylor Ali) and having to confront directly Braddock (Tati Gabrielle), Moncada’s main ally.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (venom and zombieland), the movie has debut scheduled for February 17th in Brazil. The feature film must mark the beginning of a Sony’s new investment to bring its most popular gaming franchises into the world of cinema, in a move that also involves a adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima by series director John Wick.

