Unchewed shrimp caused intestinal obstruction in Bolsonaro, says president’s doctor – Politics

Brasília – The surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo, which accompanies the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) since the stab suffered in 2018, he said that an “unchewed shrimp” caused intestinal obstruction in the Chief Executive. Bolsonaro left the Vila Nova Star Hospital today, in São Paulo, after being hospitalized for two days to treat the health problem.

“I don’t have lunch, I eat it. There was a fish stew, some shrimp too. Then I chewed the fish and swallowed the shrimp. That’s what happened,” Bolsonaro said during a press conference after he was discharged from the hospital. Macedo then confirmed the reason for the intestinal obstruction and gave further details. “The shrimp wasn’t chewed, that’s what he’s explaining. We ask all customers to do what we do: chew each mouthful 15 times,” he said. “Could it be 22 times?”, joked the president.

According to Bolsonaro himself, he started to feel sick on Sunday, 2, after lunch in São Francisco do Sul (SC), where have I been off since December 27th. Due to abdominal discomfort, the president left the coast of Santa Catarina by helicopter towards Joinville on Monday morning. From there, he embarked for São Paulo with the presidential delegation. In São Paulo, he was hospitalized at Vila Nova Star, in the South Zone of the city.

“I can’t control myself. He [médico Macedo] he recommended not eating pastels or drinking sugarcane juice”, exemplified Bolsonaro during the press conference. “I will try to follow his recommendations,” he added.

Macedo stated that the chief executive may have intestinal obstructions again in the future. The professional said that it was not necessary to operate on Bolsonaro because the president’s stomach responded well to the use of the nasogastric tube. The instrument, according to the doctor, allowed the exit of a large volume of liquid. With that, the president’s stomach was emptied and the bowel movement normalized.

According to Macedo, a surgical procedure, which was discarded, could lead to new complications in the president’s health condition. “We will be able to maintain in the next 20, 30 years [Bolsonaro] that way,” said the doctor. “He, thanks to God, is in very good health, he recovers quickly”, he celebrated.

Back in Brasília, Bolsonaro will have to follow a special diet for a week and walk without “intense” physical effort. “He is cured and ready for work,” said Macedo.

The Chief Executive had been admitted to Vila Nova Star for the last time in July 2021, when he felt abdominal pain, just like this time, and spent four days in the hospital. At the time, he also did not need to be operated on. The president has already performed six surgeries as a result of the stab wound he suffered in 2018 in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, during the election campaign that year.

“The president suffered an attack years ago, as everyone knows, a stab wound, which led to a very well-done surgery by the professionals who treated him in Juiz de Fora, at Santa Casa. But after that, he had peritonitis, on September 12th. [de 2018], that is, a few days after the accident”, explained the doctor. “This peritonitis generated a huge immune reaction in his abdomen. Although everything is fine, the loops are good, these adhesions sometimes allow for intestinal obstruction,” added Macedo.