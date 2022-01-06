Under-17 champions convince in Flamengo’s debut at Copinha 2022 – 06/01/2022

if there were doubts about the low average age of Flamengo’s squad (18 years and eight months) in the 2022 SP Cup of junior soccer, in the edition in which players up to 21 years old can compete, the youngest rubro-negro athletes showed potential on the team’s debut, last night (5), at Arena Barueri.

The 10-0 rout – the biggest of this edition so far – was built with the talent of three of the four Brazilian champions and the Copa do Brasil champions in the U-17 category in 2021: Matheus França, Mateusão ​​and Petterson.

França, the number 10 shirt and articulator of Fábio Matias’ team, was the highlight of the match. Two goals came out of his feet – the first of each stage -, an assist and the participation in the second goal of the team. Although he was substituted 16 minutes into the second half, the midfielder was better on the field.

Mateusão, in turn, played an overwhelming role in Barueri. He entered in the 17th minute of the final stage, in André’s place, and took half an hour to hit the net three times. And all of them with the mark of a 9 official shirt: in the first one, after a good triangulation, he received the penalty kick to score; in the second, in a quick counterattack, he appeared on the back of the marker and kicked as the goalkeeper came out; in the end, at 46, he lost his mark and appeared in the small area to complete the rout.

Striker Petterson, who also came in at 17 in the second half, in place of Matheus França, collaborated with three assists for Mateusão. The second of them, with a beautiful pass that disconcerted the opposing defense.

Victor Hugo, the fourth under-17 champion present in this squad of Copinha, also entered the final stage, moved well and generated a threat. However, his performance was more subdued than the three teammates.

Of the rest of the team that took to the field in Barueri, only three athletes were 19 years old – Pedro Arthur, André and Bruno -, and all the others were 18 years old.

Among these, emphasis on Werton, Kayke David, Kayque Soares and Wesley, who also scored their goals in the wide victory, and Ryan Luka, who was participative and made a good game in Fla’s rout.

In the next match for Group 29, the Flamengo boys will have another opportunity to prove their quality, now against Floresta-CE, on Saturday (8), at 19:00 (GMT).