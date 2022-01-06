Unimed races return with edition in Parnaíba | SOS Unimed

After two years without editions of the Unimed Races in Teresina, following the guidelines of Organs official health agencies due to the new Coronavirus pandemic, the Unimed Teresina System resumes the event with a special edition in Parnaíba.
The event on the coast celebrates the launch, soon, of Unimed’s Children’s Emergency Care in Parnaíba, which will serve the beneficiaries of the health plan.
Enrollment for the Unimed Races – Parnaíba Edition (PI) is now open. The competition takes place on January 29, starting and finishing at Avenida Presidente Vargas, 816 – Downtown. The route will be 7km for adults, 500m for children and a social route also 500m or 1km.
The last edition of Unimed Races took place in October 2019 in Teresina. — Photo: Paulo Sérgio
Participating athletes will receive a kit, as well as a medal and trophy for the first place finishers. Applications can be made until the 15th of January on the website http://xcrono.com.br/, but the 1st batch closes on Monday, the 10th, in the amount of R$56 for adults and R$36 for children. For in-person registration, interested parties can head to Unimed Teresina’s headquarters in Parnaíba, at Av. Governador Chagas Rodrigues, 906, Centro, or to the CTS Fabi Veras Clinic, at Rua Franklin Veras, 927, Campos.
The event will feature an arena set up with cultural attractions, kids arena and much more. To guarantee the safety of the participants, it will be mandatory to present a vaccination card or a negative Covid-19 test carried out within 48 hours before the event. The number of subscribers is also limited to increase the distance needed for prevention.
Service – Unimed Teresina – Parnaíba Edition (PI)
Concentration: 16h
Children’s start time and social inclusion: 4:30 pm
Adult start time: 17h
Adult route: 7km
Children’s path: 500 meters
Social inclusion route: 500 meters or 1000 meters
Start/finish location: Avenida Presidente Vargas, 816 – Centro, Parnaíba (PI)