Unimed São Carlos releases note on increase in Covid cases and demand for care

Unimed São Carlos published a public statement on Monday (3) warning about the increase in cases and demand for care in Emergency Room (PA).

According to the advice of the health plan, the number of positive cases jumped from 8, registered on 12/23, to 48 on 12/30.

Unimed São Carlos announces that it is taking all necessary measures to minimize the effects of the high demand in Emergency Room (AP) registered in recent days, due to the difficult time we are going through with the Covid-19 pandemic and the epidemic of Influenza. Among the actions that have already been taken are the increase in the number of on-call workers, change of flow and greater agility in attendance, while others are in the process of being implemented.

The cases of demand for care at Unimed São Carlos due to Respiratory Syndrome jumped from 128 on 12/26/2021, to 177 on 1/1/2022 and 260 on yesterday (2/1). Only in relation to Covid-19, the number of positive cases jumped from 8, registered on 12/23/2021, to 48 on 12/30. Yesterday (2/1), 37 positive cases were confirmed.

With the end of the year festivities and the seasonality of Influenza, these numbers tend to increase in the coming days and, we believe, that they are only worse due to the advance of vaccination.

In this critical moment that we are going through, we ask everyone to emphasize hand hygiene, use of masks and social distance.

Emergency Care should only be sought in more serious cases, and only with a maximum of one companion per patient, and the search for offices should be prioritized to avoid crowding. In addition, those who have not yet been vaccinated or have not taken the second dose or booster dose should immediately look for vaccination sites.

We also warn that photos, images and audio in the internal environments of Unimed São Carlos units are prohibited in order to preserve the safety of our employees and other patients.

We once again count on the collaboration of everyone in this critical scenario.