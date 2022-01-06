Universo Spanta cancels opening show after Covid’s cases on Lulu Santos’ team; virus also takes Duda Beat out of the event | Rio de Janeiro

The opening event of the Spanta Universe , at Marina da Glória, on Thursday (6), it was called off . According to organizers, people from the team of singer Lulu Santos, the main attraction of the night, tested positive for Covid. The artist tested negative.

Singer Duda Beat will also not perform again, on Friday (7), because she tested positive for Covid.

“I’m with mild symptoms, I’m not with the worst symptoms, thank God and thanks to the vaccine”, said Duda in social network.

The first day of Spanta had planned a tribute to health professionals, who had received free tickets. According to the organization, they will be able to choose any of the other 14 days of the event to go.

The process will be simple: just select the day of your choice and present your ticket, which will be valid for one day of the festival. Once used, the QR Code on the ticket will expire.

Friday’s event, however, is maintained, with other attractions such as Marina Sena and Gilsons. Those who purchased a ticket will receive an extra ticket for January 28, the new date of the artist’s concert.

Anyone who has purchased a ticket and wants to return on the 28th must send an email to [email protected], stating the email address, CPF and telephone number registered on the Ingress platform at the time of purchase. The organization will send the invitation to the user’s wallet at Join in the coming week.