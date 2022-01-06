Uprising in Kazakhstan affects mining and lowers Bitcoin price

Second largest Bitcoin miner in the world, Kazakhstan is undergoing a social upheaval reminiscent of movements seen in the so-called “Arab Spring”, which ended with the overthrow of governments and geopolitical changes.

Earlier this Wednesday (05) afternoon, the main mining pool had already felt the blow and registered a sharp drop in hashrate. Markets reacted negatively to the uncertainty and Bitcoin is down 4%, according to the Coindesk index. The asset opened the day close to US$ 46 thousand and reached US$ 44,900. It is currently priced at $44,300.

In Brazil, cryptocurrency is quoted at R$ 259 thousand, a drop of almost 2%, according to the Bitcoin Portal (IPB) index.

Information is scarce, as the country lives under a dictatorship with strong censorship of the media. But some facts are clear, as Folha de S. Paulo shows: thousands of people are occupying the streets and Prime Minister Kassim-Jomar Tokaiev resigned along with his entire cabinet.

The turmoil will politically affect Russia, which at the time had its full attention on the western front, in a tug of war with NATO, and may now have to move to keep Kazakhstan out of its zone of influence.

global drop in hashrate

But for the cryptocurrency world, the news is even more worrisome. After China banned crypto activities, Kazakhstan became the world’s second largest producer of Bitcoin (behind the United States), accounting for 18.1% of the global hashrate.

Even though it is too early to measure the impact, some unmistakable signs have already emerged.

The Block’s vice president for research, Larry Cermak, shared on his Twitter profile a picture showing a 12% drop in hashrate after Kazakhstan had been without internet for a few hours.

Internet has been down in Kazahstan for a few hours where roughly 18% if Bitcoin’s hashrate is. Looks like the impact on the hashrate is so far 12% drop just in the last few hours since internet went down. pic.twitter.com/FcTDsJ6R77 — Larry Cermak (@lawmaster) January 5, 2022

Bitcoin hashrate record

The news comes just after Bitcoin hit a new historical record in hashrate: the network registered 203.5 exahashes per second (or EH/s) on Sunday (2), according to data from the website Bitinfocharts.

Over the past 12 months, Bitcoin hash rate has increased by 49% as 136.5 EH/s were recorded on January 2, 2021.

The growth is even more impressive (199.2%) when compared to the values ​​recorded in July 2021, when the rate of hashes plunged around 58 EH/s after the major crackdown on the mining industry in China.

The network has been steadily recovering since then, as several large bitcoin mining operators relocate to other jurisdictions, including the US and Kazakhstan.

more than 20 cents

The protests started after an increase in the price of fuel, specifically GLV gas, used in cars.

But, just as happened in Brazil in 2013, the population’s demands already seem to have surpassed the barrier of a specific point and are now a diffuse and heterogeneous collection of requests and resentments.

Tokayev’s resignation appears to have had little effect, as he is seen as a political puppet of Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ruled Kazakhstan for nearly 30 years.

Nazarbayev resigned in 2019, but presented himself as head of the Security Council. So far, he hasn’t manifested yet.

Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, said tersely that he expected a quick resolution of the conflict.

Kazakhstan was part of the Soviet Union and rebuilding the Cold War period’s zone of influence is one of Putin’s greatest goals.

Kazakhstan and mining

The relationship between Kazakhstan and cryptocurrency mining has not been the most peaceful.

The former Soviet republic has some of the lowest prices in the world (about half the rates charged in the US) for electricity consumption for homes or businesses – ideal for energy-intensive bitcoin mining.

Furthermore, crypto mining remains a cheap task in Kazakhstan, not because it is a purely free market but, ironically, because it is regulated and relies on coal to drive a high-performing economy.

The government estimates that crypto mining makes up up to 8% of the country’s electricity capacity, as 2/3 is consumed by unregulated miners.

In November of last year, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, minister of energy in Kazakhstan, assured that crypto miners would not be removed from the national grid.

However, so-called shadow miners (who are not registered with the government) may have to decide whether to register or leave the country.

In July 2021, it was announced that Kazakhstan’s bitcoin mining companies will have to pay an extra electricity fee starting next year, when new federal tax laws passed by lawmakers earlier this month take effect.

The decree with the amendments to the Tax Code of Kazakhstan was signed by then-President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to information on the government’s website.

The surcharge for electricity was approximately $0.0023 (1 ₸; ‘tenge’, the official currency of Kazakhstan) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) used by miners of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin.com said quoting Forklog , a site specializing in crypto market news and which gained access to printed information from the official government newspaper.