US Creates 807,000 Private Sector Jobs in December, ADP Report Shows, More Than Double Expected

2 hours ago

The United States generated 807,000 jobs in the private sector in December, showed this Wednesday (5) the ADP Employment Report.

The result was more than double what was expected. The median of the economists’ projections compiled in the Refinitiv consensus pointed to the creation of 400,000 new jobs.

The November data was revised downwards, from 534 thousand jobs created to 505,000.

Hiring was spread across sectors, although leisure and tourism led with 246,000 new positions. Commerce, transport and public services contributed with 138,000, professional and commercial services increased by 130,000 and education and health services added 85,000.

While the service-related professions led with 669,000 new hires, the goods production side also showed strong gains. Industry contributed to the creation of 74 thousand jobs and construction contributed 62 thousand to the total.

The report is done in conjunction with Moody’s Analytics and serves as a sort of preview of the Department of Labor’s monthly non-farm payrolls report, the well-known payroll, which will come out on Friday (7).

