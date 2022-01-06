Vaccination for 11-year-old girls starts on the 17th in Rio; check the calendar | Rio de Janeiro

Mayor Eduardo Paes released, this Thursday morning (6), the dates for the vaccination of children in the city of Rio de Janeiro. According to the calendar, immunization starts on Monday (17), with 11-year-old girls (look above) .

Girls and boys will be vaccinated in descending order of age (oldest to youngest children) until reaching 5 years of age. The immunizing agent that will be applied will be that of Pfizer, the only one authorized so far by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

2 of 3 Vaccination for 7-year-olds starts January 31 — Photo: Reproduction Vaccination for 7-year-olds starts January 31 — Photo: Reproduction

The idea is that children aged between 11 and 5 years old take the first dose within a month of the start of the vaccination campaign in the city.

According to the ministry, the first batch of pediatric vaccines should arrive in the country on the next 13th. The distribution to the states will start being made the following day, if the schedule is met.

3 of 3 Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

The Ministry of Health highlighted that a medical prescription will not be necessary for the application of the vaccine. Written authorization is only required if there is no parent or guardian present at the time the child is vaccinated.