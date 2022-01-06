Vaccination will likely bring an end to the pandemic state in 2022, says Pasternak

Microbiologist Natalia Pasternak said in an interview with CNN this Wednesday (5), that vaccination against Covid-19 is what indicates that we are “at the beginning of the end” of the pandemic. According to the doctor, the vaccination process is essential to fight the coronavirus and that Brazil has “a population that gets vaccinated”. However, Pasternak warned that it won’t be the end of Covid-19.

“Vaccination is what brings hope that this year can be the year in which we leave this pandemic state. It’s not the end of Covid-19, it’s the end of the pandemic state. We will probably be able to do this in 2022 with vaccination”, he said.

According to Pasternak, the emergence and advancement of the Ômicron variant is a strong indication that the world should be concerned about vaccinating the population in an equitable manner. The microbiologist warned that new strains appear when the virus circulates easier, and this happens precisely when there are people who fail to follow the restrictive security measures.

“If we are not able to vaccinate globally, other variants such as Ômicron should emerge. We cannot ‘slip’ in the measurements even when we are faced with a possible variant that causes a milder disease”, he warned.

The microbiologist considered that it is still not possible to guarantee that the Ômicron variant causes milder conditions of Covid-19, since the studies that analyzed this possibility, so far, have only been carried out in animals. For this same reason, according to Pasternak, it is still too early to point out possible sequelae that the strain can leave in the body of those infected.

“Given the uncertainty, we cannot admit that it is lighter and will not cause a sequel. We don’t know, we need to have these answers first and then take appropriate public policy answers“he considered.

The doctor considered the decision of the Ministry of Health not to require a medical prescription for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years to be correct, and stated that the requirement for a medical order would “bureaucratize and elitize” the immunization of this age group.

Pasternak guaranteed that the vaccine is safe for children and that, in addition to clinical tests, Brazil was able to monitor the application of Pfizer’s childhood vaccine in at least 8 million children who received immunization in other countries.

Regarding the risks of myocarditis in adolescents, the microbiologist stated that the reported cases were rare, mild and without the need for hospitalization. Pasternak said the risk of teenagers developing the disease is far greater when they are infected with Covid-19 than with the vaccine.