Video detail by MC Mirella generates speculation of a return with Dynho, and funkeira manifests; watch

Geez! MC Mirella got angry and used Twitter to deny rumors that he would have met again with Dynho Alves this Wednesday (5). Due to a story posted by the funkeira on Instagram, internet users began to speculate a rapprochement between the former lovebirds. That’s because, in the record, the sneaker of one of the people who accompanied the singer drew attention…

The video in question was Mirella’s “good morning” to her followers. The record soon began to run on the web, with people pointing out that the “mysterious companion” could be Dynho, as the former pawn has sneakers just like the guy who used to hang out with the artist. The matter had repercussions, with netizens shooting already expecting a reconciliation from the ex-couple.

Annoyed, MC insisted on clarifying the facts and showing that the shoe belongs to someone else. “Gus*t bag stuffing! I’m not one to keep swearing. But be patient. Anyway“, she complained, before sharing screenshots of the conversation with a contact written “Pudim Novo”.

Then, the singer vented: “Look, the internet made me sick. I’ve been nervous now lately because of the emotional and I get a tummy ache, or sometimes I get so nervous I start to gasp… God forbid, guys! Gimme a break“.

bag stuffing pic.twitter.com/fowyoHjPV5 — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) January 5, 2022

The hell to complete! I’m not talking bad words. But be patient. Anyway. — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) January 5, 2022

Continues after Advertising

Look the internet made me sick. I’ve been nervous now lately because of the emotional and I get a tummy ache, or sometimes I get so nervous I start to gasp… God forbid people! — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) January 5, 2022

Gimme a break. — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) January 5, 2022

As is known, Mirella asked for a divorce from Dynho when the dancer was still confined to “The 13th Farm”. MC did not like to see the closeness between her husband and the influencer Sthefane Matos, who starred in suspicious scenes of more intimacy.