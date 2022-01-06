Video: Judge is caught kissing sentenced to life imprisonment

A video of a judge from Chubut, Argentina, apparently kissing a man sentenced to life in prison went viral on social media. According to Clarín newspaper, the magistrate who appears in the images is Mariel Suárez, who participated in the court that convicted Cristian Omar Mai Bustos of killing a police officer during an escape in 2009.

The judge was the only one who did not recommend the application of life imprisonment during Cristian’s trial on December 22nd. The images in which she appears talking very close to the convict were recorded a week later, on December 29th.

After the repercussions of the case, Mariel denied that she had kissed the detainee. According to the judge, she visited him in prison to interview him, as he is writing a book. “We had to maintain a lot of privacy due to the nature of the things we were talking about,” said the magistrate, who denied having a sentimental relationship with Cristian.

When asked if there was a kiss, she said: “No, not at all.” “It wasn’t the right environment for this person to tell me everything. So, we had to somehow define the type of conversation”, he emphasized.

“I convicted him and gave him preventive detention because I have no emotional bond with him. And despite that, he trusted me to tell me the story”, continued the judge.

In a statement, the Chubut Superior Court said it would investigate the case and “will determine the circumstances of the meeting between the judge and an inmate.” Also according to the court, the process will seek to confirm whether “there were violations of the Law on Public Ethics and the internal rules of the Judiciary.”

