Video: Woman wears dress as mask and enters ice cream parlor in lingerie

A woman starred in an unusual scene in an ice cream shop last Saturday (1st), in the province of Mendoza, Argentina. Upon entering the place to try to place her order, the daring customer, in addition to not wearing a face mask, as a security measure against Covid-19, she decided to enter without the dress, only in lingerie, as she used the garment precisely. to cover the face.

In a video recorded by the security camera at the location, it is possible to see the woman entering the establishment, just after

panties and bra, and then in sequence trying to put a black dress on her face as a mask.

At the site, a father and his three daughters were waiting to place their orders when they were surprised by the curious scene. According to the Daily Mail, the woman was told to wear a mask.

In the sequence, it is possible to see that the woman gives up on tying the dress over her face and leaves the place still half-naked. According to the

publication, she would have gone to the ice cream parlor with 10 other people, all without a mask. They were later reportedly able to buy the 11 ice creams after someone got a face mask.

See the video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1…