Vinci buys JCR port terminal in Paraná | Business

Vinci Partners has just closed the acquisition of the Porto Pontal terminal, in Paraná, which belonged to the JCR group, owned by businessman João Carlos Ribeiro from Curitiba. The fund will invest R$ 3 billion on a staggered basis to implement the project, designed to be one of the most modern container terminals in South America. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

The acquisition is the first investment made within the transport and logistics strategy of Vinci’s infrastructure area. “We’ve been looking for assets in this segment for some time, we’ve disputed airports, analyzed highway and port assets, and now we’ve agreed with Porto Pontal, a project we’ve been dating for a long time,” said José Guilherme Souza, partner at Vinci e head of infrastructure, to the Pipeline. “The project has the merit of strategic location and relevant draft, without terminal moorings in a public port.”

Souza, from Vinci Partners: sanitation and energy also in sight — Photo: Luciana Whitaker/Valor

The capacity of Porto Pontal in the first phase, which should be completed in about four years, will be 1.5 million TEUs (20-foot containers). In the final phase, it doubles this volume, to 3 million TEUs. Porto Pontal is a project that JCR has been trying to develop for nearly a decade, amid clashes with licenses, regulations and financing. Vinci takes over the project with this stage already completed, for the construction phase.

“Our next acquisition must be linked to one of the privatizations of dock companies”, the executive adds. Vinci is considering entering the Codesa auction, in Espírito Santo, which should be one of the first on the public schedule – the fund has already had a team focused on the analysis for four months. The fund is also particularly interested in the privatization of the ports of Santos and São Sebastião.

Vinci traced three routes to advance in infrastructure and has been active in bids for the past two years, with dedicated vehicles per segment. In addition to transport and logistics, it has also sought out sanitation and electricity assets. “The electricity sector is historically relevant to Vinci, since the first acquisition, in the early 2000s, of Cemar. We are very active in transmission and generation of renewable energy, which gave rise to our infrastructure area”, says Souza.