Vitor Bueno sees Covid-19 hinder the Japanese market’s action and should re-present at São Paulo | São Paulo

The name of striker Vitor Bueno is one of those available within the São Paulo squad for the market. Alongside Pablo, the player starts 2022 under the expectation of leaving the club. However, given the little movement in recent weeks, the shirt 12 should, in principle, re-appear alongside the squad next Monday.
Vitor Bueno lived with polls from Brazilian clubs, which did not encourage the athlete, and from Japanese football. Nothing concrete to advance towards a more solid dialogue, as happened with Pablo, who received a loan proposal from Ceará.
However, given the growth of Covid-19 cases, which bureaucratically blocked any trip to Japan, interest in the player has not advanced since the dialogues that took place at the end of last year.
Vitor Bueno, at first, introduces himself to Rogério Ceni on the 10th — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc
The attacking midfielder played in 36 matches in the 2021 season and scored six goals, ending the year as São Paulo’s fifth top scorer.
With Crespo, Vitor Bueno was moved to the center forward position. Already under the command of Rogério Ceni, the chances came mostly in the original position of attacking midfielder.
+ Read more news about São Paulo
The end of the year for Vitor Bueno was irregular. Starting against Palmeiras and Sport, the striker did not play against Grêmio e Juventude. In the farewell of Brasileirão against América-MG, the shirt 12 entered the second half.
The future, however, will be far from Morumbi, if something comes along that financially compensates São Paulo, such as the payment of 100% of salaries for a loan. Vitor Bueno has a contract with São Paulo until December 31, 2023.
+ Watch: all about the negotiations of the São Paulo
— Photo: ge.globo