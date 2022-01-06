Vivo Easy readjusts international roaming prices; values ​​increase by up to 1,290%

After being elected the best broadband operator in the national ranking, Vivo announced readjustments in the Easy digital plan, with a very significant difference in international roaming. Those traveling abroad and wishing to use their cell phone outside their area of origin will face rates up to 1,290% higher.
Vivo Easy’s new international roaming prices are already available in the plan’s app, but the information is hidden within the “Other subjects” section. The company began informing customers about the change via SMS on Tuesday (3), but without communicating the new values.
The readjusted prices will be valid from February 7, 2022. According to Tecnoblog, which contacted the operator and verified that the charge will continue to be made by traffic, the plan Live Easy will look like this:
- Mobile Internet: it was BRL 0.10 and it costs BRL 0.19 per megabyte (+190%)
- Calls (make and receive): it was BRL 0.10 and it costs BRL 1.29 per minute (+1.290%)
- SMS (message sent): it was BRL 0.10 and it costs BRL 0.19 per message (+190%)
For those traveling abroad and keen to stay connected, buying a prepaid chip from a local operator at the destination may be a good option. Smartphones compatible with eSIM have even more advantage: it is possible to hire a plan in advance over the internet, such as through the eSIMdb website.
There are also postpaid plans from Brazilian operators that include international roaming at no extra cost. Claro has Passaporte Américas and Passaporte Mundo, while TIM offers the service in some TIM Black plans. Vivo has plans with the international roaming Vivo Travel and, finally, Oi includes 2 GB of internet for post-paid use in the United States with payment via bank slip.