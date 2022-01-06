Vivo Easy readjusts international roaming prices; values ​​increase by up to 1,290%

After being elected the best broadband operator in the national ranking, Vivo announced readjustments in the Easy digital plan, with a very significant difference in international roaming. Those traveling abroad and wishing to use their cell phone outside their area of ​​origin will face rates up to 1,290% higher.

Vivo Easy’s new international roaming prices are already available in the plan’s app, but the information is hidden within the “Other subjects” section. The company began informing customers about the change via SMS on Tuesday (3), but without communicating the new values.

The readjusted prices will be valid from February 7, 2022. According to Tecnoblog, which contacted the operator and verified that the charge will continue to be made by traffic, the plan Live Easy will look like this: