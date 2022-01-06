“We have to assume that”; Paulo Pezzolano arrives already ‘putting morale’ and sends a message to the group of Cruzeiro players

Paulo Pezzolano, technician who arrived to replace Vanderlei Luxembourg at Cruzeiro, it held its first press conference this Wednesday (5th). The captain spoke about how happy he was to take over the Minas Gerais team, stating that he is satisfied with the club’s current squad, answering about their style of play, as well as demonstrating their competitiveness.

“I’m very happy to be at Cruzeiro, already knowing all the facilities that are very good for us to work with, we demand from our players and provide our best. We are already working with the squad, we are happy with the players we have and still waiting for some reinforcements. We are talking a lot individually with the athletes so that we can get to know each other. I am very happy. I like to talk a little and work a lot”.

Pezzolano talked about the tactical scheme that he intends to use in the team: “I really like the 4-3-3, the 4-1-3-2, sometimes with three defenders behind to give more range to the attack. That depends a lot on the teams we’re going to face. My team has to be competitive, intense and winning, playing forward, especially when it comes to Cruzeiro, we have to go forward against any team. We are the biggest team in the second division, we have to assume that”.

THE technician still stressed the importance of a good goalkeeper, and a good exit: “Yes, in our view it is very important for the goalkeeper to play with his feet, however, that’s what I always tell them, I just want the goalkeeper to be able to do the basics, I don’t need a Messi as a goalkeeper. I need the goalkeeper to be able to stop the ball and give a pass to the moving teammates”.

Paul he also demonstrated his competitiveness and sent a message to the crowd: “I’m Uruguay. Uruguay’s biggest problem is that we don’t know how to play friendly matches. If we’re going to play Miner, we’re going to play to win. Obviously, it will help to get to know the players better, so that they can adapt to our game model, but we will enter to win in every game”, concluded.