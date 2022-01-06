Wearing a mask does not affect breathing during exercise, says research

The Foundation for Research Support of the State of São Paulo (FAPESP) released on Tuesday (5) a study it supported, on the use of cloth masks during physical exercise. Hosted on the pre-prints platform MedRxiv (no peer review) Last month, research found that while masks can cause discomfort, masks do not interfere with breathing patterns and cardiovascular physiology.

Conducted with men and women not involved in competitive sports, but only during the practice of moderate to vigorous exercise, the study overturned the myth that the use of a mask during physical activity would be harmful to the oxygen saturation of the practitioners. To Agencia FAPESP, the USP researcher Bruno Gualano, author of the article, says that “the use of protection did not significantly alter the bodily functioning during the practice of exercise.”

People run on a treadmill inside a gym wearing masksSource: Shutterstock

How was the study carried out?

Conducted by researchers from the USP School of Medicine, the study included 17 healthy men and 18 healthy women, who voluntarily performed ergospirometric tests on a treadmill that measures cardiopulmonary responses through the exchange of expired and inspired gases during physical exercise. Using different intensities, the participants ran with three-layer fabric masks, then without them.

The tests carried out allowed scientists to analyze oxygen consumption and respiratory capacity. Gualano explains that “we also looked at measures of cardiovascular function, oxygen saturation and acidosis in the blood.” According to the researcher, “the disturbances caused by the mask were very small, especially at intensities below maximum effort”, which are the ones that bring greater benefits to health.

According to the author, even at high intensities, the human body was able to physiologically compensate with small respiratory changes. Therefore, “the masks cannot be used as a crutch so that people do not practice physical exercise”, evaluates Gualano.