Webb Space Telescope Opens Tennis Court Size Sun Shield

The James Webb Space telescope, which launched on Christmas Day, successfully completed the deployment of its 21-meter solar shield last Tuesday.

This crucial milestone is one of several that must occur for NASA’s observatory to function properly in space. Achieving this step was a huge relief to the Webb telescope team.

“Deploying the Webb’s solar shield into space is an incredible milestone, crucial to the mission’s success,” Gregory L. Robinson, program director for the Webb Telescope at NASA Headquarters, said in a statement.

“Thousands of parts had to function at precise levels for this engineering marvel to fully open. The team accomplished an audacious feat with the complexity of this deployment — one of Webb’s boldest endeavors.”

It is one of the most challenging space deployments NASA has attempted, according to the agency.

Unfolding a tennis court in space

The massive five-layer sun shield will protect the Webb’s giant mirror and its instruments from the heat of the sun. Both the mirror and instruments must be kept at a very low temperature, minus 370 degrees Fahrenheit ( minus 188 degrees Celsius) to be able to observe the universe as planned. The five layers are thin as a human hair and coated with reflective metal each.

When Webb was launched, the shield was bent to fit inside the Ariane 5 rocket that carried the telescope into space. The process of deploying and fitting the solar shield took eight days and began on December 28th. The process included unfolding the shield’s support structure for several days before tightening or securing each layer began.

The fifth layer of the sunshield was fixed in place last Tuesday at 11:59 am EDT or 1:59 pm EDT.

Overall, the entire process, which was controlled by teams on Earth, included the perfect and coordinated handling of hundreds of release mechanisms, hinges, deployment motors, pulleys, and cables.

“The membrane fixation phase of sunshield deployment is particularly challenging because there are complex interactions between structures, grip mechanisms, cables and membranes,” said James Cooper, NASA’s solar shield manager at the Goddard Space Flight Center, in a statement. “That was the hardest part of testing on the ground, so it’s an amazing feeling to see everything going so well today.”

The teams have been working 12-hour shifts to ensure everything goes smoothly with Webb deployments.

With the solar shield successfully installed, project manager Bill Ochs said the telescope has overcome the 70 to 75 percent potential of more than 300 single-point failures that could interrupt its ability to function.

“This milestone represents the pioneering spirit of thousands of engineers, scientists and technicians who have spent parts of their careers developing, planning, manufacturing and testing this unprecedented space technology,” said Jim Flynn, solar shield manager at Northrop Grumman, lead partner in a statement. from NASA stops at the Webb telescope project.

The telescope has the ability to look back in time using its infrared observations to reveal aspects that would otherwise be invisible, as well as looking deeper into space than ever before.

The Webb telescope will analyze all phases of cosmic history, including the first rays after the Big Bang that created our universe and the formation of galaxies, stars and planets that fill space today. Its resources will allow the observatory to penetrate exoplanet atmospheres and investigate weak evidence of the first galaxies formed 13.5 billion years ago.

“This is the first time anyone has ever attempted to place a telescope of this magnitude into space,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Directorate of Science Mission, in a statement. “Webb required not only careful assembly but also cautious deployments. The success of its most challenging deployment—the sunshield—is an incredible testament to the human talent and engineering dexterity that will enable Webb to achieve its scientific goals.”

What comes next

The Webb telescope is expected to take about 29 days to reach its intended orbit millions of miles from Earth with other critical steps along the way — which include another big challenge next week: opening the telescope’s mirror.

The mirror can extend up to 6.5 meters, a huge length that will allow it to collect more light from objects once the telescope is in space. The more light it captures, the more detail the telescope can reveal.

It’s the biggest mirror NASA has ever created, but its size has created an unprecedented problem. The mirror was so big it couldn’t fit inside the rocket. Engineers planned the telescope as a series of moving parts that can be folded in an origami style, in addition to fitting into a 5 meter space to allow launch.

This is the next series of crucial steps for Webb, making sure the 18 gold-plated mirror segments are unpacked and secured together. All these steps are expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Finally, Webb will make one more trajectory adjustment to fit into the orbit beyond the moon.

While this takes place over the 29 days, the telescope will go through a commissioning period in space that lasts about five and a half months, which involves cooling, aligning and calibrating its instruments. All instruments will also go through a verification process to see how they are working.

The Webb telescope will begin collecting data and its first images as early as 2022 and is scheduled to launch in June or July, forever changing the way we see and understand the universe.

This content was originally created in English. original version