What Buddhism and Hinduism Say About Karma and Reincarnation

The Buddha said that certain things are unthinkable and impossible to resolve, even if people try to think about them too much.

“One of them is trying to understand the law of kamma or karma, another is to speculate about the origin of the universe — whether it was created or not,” explains Buddhist monk Bhikkhu Nandisena to BBC News Mundo (BBC’s Spanish service).

Kamma is the term in Pali, the language related to Sanskrit in which the Buddha expressed himself. karma is the Sanskrit term. The concept is part of Buddha’s discovery of the “ultimate reality”, an “ineffable” reality, different from conventional reality.

Karma, as well as reincarnation, are complex concepts that vary according to different traditions of Buddhism and Hinduism. BBC News Mundo sought to explain them with the help of two researchers — even considering the limitations in this understanding, according to the Buddha himself.

in buddhism

Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, was born some 2,500 years ago to the royalty of what is now Nepal.

He left a life of privilege and luxury and entered a process of profound spiritual transformation that lasted several years.

It is estimated that Buddhism today has more than 370 million followers worldwide, distributed in various schools – such as Theravada, to which Nandisena belongs.

The monk explains that, according to the Buddha, there are three doors of action: the body, language and mind.

“Through language and the body, we interact with others and can do good deeds or cause harm and suffering to other sentient beings.”

Photo caption, Buddhist monk Bhikkhu Nandisen, who spoke to BBC News Mundo, belongs to the Theravada school

That of the mind is a private door that leads to the body and language.

“That’s why part of ethics in Buddhism has to do with the doors of the body and language, which are, let’s say, public doors,” says the monk.

“Each time we perform an action through the door of the body, language or mind, we generate what is called kamma.”

As the Buddha said, billions of moments of awareness come and go in the blink of an eye.

“Imagine that in a verbal or bodily action, which can last for a certain period of time, billions of moments of consciousness are involved, which, in our mental state, drives us to carry it out”, says the scholar.

“Each of these moments is what we might call kamma unity or kammic unity, and technically speaking, that is kamma.”

“We call these volitions, and according to the Buddha’s discovery, each of these volitional states that accompany actions generate a potentiality.”

That is, every time we say, do or think something, there is an intention — and we generate a potentiality.

When we take an action, for example generosity, compassion or something harmful to other beings, a potentiality is produced.

“This potential remains as such until the circumstances or conditions are satisfied for an outcome to be produced.”

This is why the texts speak of “asynchronous” kamma, because the effect of the action – which can be mental or material – can be delayed.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In Buddhism, every time we say, do or think something, we generate a potential

The monk points out that there are certain material properties or phenomena that underlie the consciousness we have.

“We each have six different types of consciousness: eye, ear, nose, tongue, touch, and mind consciousness. They all depend on material properties to arise.”

“According to Buddhism, the moment the sperm and the egg unite, there is an external implantation, separate from the matter of the father and mother, which is what we call reconnection.”

It is at this moment that “the support of consciousness” appears, from whose evolution different sensory abilities develop.

While giving these explanations, the monk asked me, “Are you the same as when you were a child?”

He himself replied, “If you ask me, I’ll say: I’m not the same, but I’m not someone else either. If it weren’t for that child, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Even though the material properties of consciousness eventually disappear, which is accompanied by death, there is a continuity of mental consciousness.

Nandisena says that although some branches of Buddhism use the term reincarnation, he does not follow this choice.

“Technically, we use the term reconnection, which translates directly from Pali. Perhaps using rebirth is a little more understandable.”

“We don’t use the term reincarnation because literally there is nothing that happens from one moment to the next. There is a continuity but not an identity. There is nothing from the previous consciousness that is transmitted as an essence to the next consciousness.”

The monk summarizes that, “when we talk about reconnection, we are talking about the effect of kamma.”

Photo caption, Representations of Buddhas in Myanmar

But many people speak colloquially of karma when referring to a consequence in their lives.

“In fact, karma is literally the action; the relationship between that action and its result is what is called the law of kamma or karma.”

“We can understand the law of kamma from the point of view of responsibility in our actions, the active part: that is, when someone does something wrong, he is responsible for causing harm to another being.”

“This part of the law of the kamma in relation to the cause it is not so difficult to understand; what is difficult to understand is the relationship between cause and effect.”

“When something happens to someone, how can you make a link between the effect and the cause? That’s impossible, but even so, the Buddha says that since we own our actions, we also own what happens to us.”

“This is the hardest part of the law of the kamma. According to the teachings of the Buddha, this is called Right View.”

in hinduism

Doctor in Sanskrit philology at the Hindu Banaras University (India), Óscar Pujol explains that, in the main currents of ancient Indian philosophy and thought, “there is an absolute consensus on the existence of reincarnation and karma”.

“It’s funny how in ancient India this was so obvious that it hardly needed any proof,” explains the author.

Today, it is estimated that more than 900 million people worldwide follow Hinduism. This is the majority religion in India and Nepal.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Pilgrimage on the Ganges River, India

Unlike many other religions, Hinduism has no single founder, no scripture, and no commonly accepted set of teachings.

It is one of the oldest religions in the world. Its elements date back many thousands of years. But some scholars prefer to refer to Hinduism as “a way of life” or “a family of religions” rather than a single religion.

a basic law

Pujol explains that karma, from the Hindu perspective, is a kind of law “proper to the material world.”

“A lot of people have said: it’s like the concept of gravity in physics.”

“Karma is something as simple as the law of cause and effect: there is a cause, it produces an effect, which in turn becomes the cause of another effect.”

And this continuous chain of causes and effects is what constitutes “the existence of the universe and the human being.” There is also a moral dimension in this too, because it implies that every human action “will have a consequence”.

“So a positive action will have a positive result and a negative action will have a negative result. It’s that simple.”

Pujol explains that the concept of karma is related to the idea that a human being has three bodies. This division is also fundamental to understanding reincarnation.

“But I’m just going to focus on two of them: one (body) we all see, the material; and a subtle body.”

Following the Vedanta school, the subtle body has 17 parts: the 5 senses of perception; the 5 action abilities (related to movement); the 5 vital airs (those that make circulation and breathing work); the mind and the intellect.

The subtle body is “in a way a kind of soul,” says Pujol, although he clarifies that it is not the entire subtle body that reincarnates, but only a part.

“This part of the subtle body, which reincarnated with death, becomes what good or bad deeds determine.”

“When the physical part dies, then the senses are withdrawn from the mind, the vital airs are withdrawn, until only the part of the subtle body that will reincarnate remains.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Hindu book written in Sanskrit

The intellect, along with the karmic reservoir, the citta, is what will migrate to another body.

“The citta is like the part where all the actions we take in life are recorded. It’s like the hard disk, everything is stored there.”

In this process, there is also the part of the mind understood as a data processor that allows us to know and perceive the world.

“The latent impression is what is produced in the mind when we have a perception, and it is the raw material of memory. Therefore, our mind is composed of an infinite number of latent impressions, which can be modified according to experience. “

These impressions “are what ultimately determine reincarnation: if karma is good, they are positively charged, and if bad, they are negatively charged.”

The “sense of self” does not reincarnate.

“That’s why in the new life we ​​don’t know who we were before. We’ve lost our sense of the old self.”

The author clarifies that both good and bad karma must be “abandoned”, because “we are chained to good and evil”.

“Both the good and the bad deeds bind us and, in order to free ourselves, we have to overcome both the good and the bad karma through the karma yoga,” he says, referring to the Hindu practice that involves selflessly serving others.

reincarnations

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Hoysaleswara Temple, India

Although there are many debates, explains Pujol, “it is generally accepted that there can be reincarnation in any type of being, not necessarily human.” And the cycle is “infinite”.

Because it is such an unambiguous law, “the great obsession of the Sanskrit literature of ancient thought is precisely how to get rid of the karma“.

“It’s possible, but very difficult because we live prisoners of ignorance. Overcoming this essential ignorance is very complicated,” he explains.

“THE karma it is destiny. In a deeply moral sense, it says you dominate what will happen to you in the future if you act accordingly now.”

Pujol ponders that while in some ways karma may seem “a little cruel,” considering all the evil in the world, it has a “deeply ethical and liberating aspect.”

“We are masters of our destiny,” says the Hindu scholar.