What changed in the US a year after the Capitol invasion







Trump supporters break through security checkpoint and invade Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

For more than two centuries, the certification of the presidential election votes of the United States, via Congress, was a protocol procedure. Beginning January 6, 2021, however, it became a time of reckoning, a wake-up call, an event that, for many observers, shook the foundations of American democracy.

While lawmakers met to certify the victory of Joe Biden, the then president Donald Trump he spoke to a crowd that for weeks had been instigated against the “big lie” by far-right media, movements based on conspiracy theories like the QAnon and neo-fascists like the Proud Boys, according to whom Biden had rigged the 2020 presidential election.

In an uprising to “stop the robbery”, the crowd loyal to Trump invaded and vandalized the Capitol – the center of the democratic powers of the United States – in an attempt to block the certification of Biden’s victory.

The confusion in the capital Washington resulted in four Trump supporters and one policeman killed, in addition to 140 law enforcement officers injured. A rare unified condemning response to the action came from both sides of the American political spectrum.

“There could have been the feeling of ‘OK, now it’s over the top, Trump has gone too far,'” says Suzanne Spaulding, director of the Institutions in Defense of Democracy project at the Washington-based Center for International Strategic Studies, looking at the tone among Republican congressmen after the attack.

Republicans fear Trump’s “long shadow”

However, by the time Trump was impeached – of which he was acquitted – for inciting revolt, a unified outcry against the “great lie” had spread to various wings of the party.

“I think what Republicans saw in the weeks and months that followed was that Trump continued to have control over the party,” suggests Spaulding, adding that the former president also threatened Republican politicians who wanted to distance themselves from him.

Trump and other politicians linked to him continue to be investigated for their participation in the attacks. In the court of public opinion, however – fueled by a lot of disinformation and lies, both on social networks and in the established media – many consider the former president’s actions to be justified.

Nearly half of Republican voters believe the riots were legitimate protests, according to a 2021 poll by the Monmouth University pollster.

Many of those who attended Trump’s rally from across the country believed the lies and conspiracies about a stolen election. Some have suffered the legal consequences of their actions, while others are still awaiting trial.

Through video from surveillance cameras, YouTube posts and cell phone recordings, the FBI has brought 727 “insurgents” to justice. Charges include obstruction of official action, use of dangerous weapons and assault.

Of those convicted, some received insignificant fines of 500 dollars (2.8 thousand reais) for material damages; others will serve prison terms of more than five years for assaulting police officers.

communication breakdown

Polarized and divided, US citizens are increasingly exposed to the influence of social media and established media, and how facts are debated and distorted.

Because of social media algorithms, “people have been fed increasingly extreme versions of what they’ve probably consumed,” says Regina Lawrence, assistant director of the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication.

Lawrence would like to see a more aggressive approach by political institutions towards the events of January 6, 2021. She believes she could guide the mainstream press down the same path, deterring them from corrosive dialogues.

In addition to the media in general, there may be simpler forms of communication to help bridge the divide and provide better public consensus on those responsible for the January 6 acts.

“Informed studies suggest that, as difficult as it is, it can be really helpful to listen as much as possible to those who have these more extreme ideas and understand the reasons why they believe in them,” concludes Regina Lawrence.